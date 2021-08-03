Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Despite precautions, Obama birthday bash draws criticism from right

By BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI, Christof STACHE
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mLHgk_0bFpmp2T00
Barack Obama, pictured September 2019, has attracted criticsm from Republicans for holding a birthday party, despite his plans to adhere to pandemic health guidelines /AFP/File

Even though Barack Obama plans to celebrate his 60th birthday adhering to all the current health guidelines, the former president has come under fire -- mainly from the Republican camp -- for throwing a large party amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases due to the Delta variant.

The celebration is to take place this weekend on the upscale island of Martha's Vineyard, in full compliance with the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the main US public health agency, according to unnamed sources quoted by the American press.

All the guests will need to be vaccinated and have tested negative for coronavirus, the sources said.

The event will take place outdoors, and a "Covid coordinator," whose exact role has not been specified, will be present on the premises.

In addition, the CDC said Monday that Martha's Vineyard, in the state of Massachusetts, was reporting only a moderate level of virus transmission, not enough to trigger the new recommendations from the health authorities that even vaccinated people should wear a mask indoors.

Nevertheless, Republican congressman Jim Jordan, a loyalist of Obama's successor Donald Trump, took to Twitter to joke that "if this was President Trump's birthday," Democrats would be saying "How can someone be so reckless?" or "They're killing people."

"Is there an exception for parties attended by rich liberal celebrities?" demanded Ronna McDaniel, the Republican National Committee chairwoman.

"Barack Obama will have a birthday bash with 700 guests on Saturday," tweeted Republican congressman Lance Gooden. "Will Democrats demand he require all of his guests wear masks?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wjzow_0bFpmp2T00
Barack Obama, pictured riding his bike on Martha's Vineyard in August 2015, will celebrate his 60th birthday on the upscale island /AFP/File

The Trump administration made headlines on numerous occasions for organizing maskless events in the White House or in government departments, or holding campaign rallies, including at the height of the pandemic and before vaccines were widely available.

In particular, a ceremony in honor of Amy Coney Barrett, whom Trump appointed to the Supreme Court, was suspected of being a superspreader event that led to the infection of a dozen people, including Trump himself.

"The former president -- who is a huge advocate of getting vaccinated, of following the guidance of public health experts -- would certainly advocate for himself as well," said White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki on Monday, noting that the event was being held in the open air and that numerous precautions were in place.

Current President Joe Biden -- who served as Obama's vice president -- is not expected to attend.

Comments / 2

AFP

AFP

21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Ronna Mcdaniel
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lance Gooden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Party#Republicans#Cdc#American#Covid#Democrats#Afp File#Maskless#The Supreme Court#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

New revelations expose future threat Trump poses

(CNN) — A burst of new disclosures exposing the extraordinary efforts by ex-President Donald Trump to steal power after his election defeat constitute a grave warning about the future and his potential bid to recapture the White House. The audacity of the former President's attempts to subvert the law by...
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

GOP Sen. Kevin Cramer Confronts Maria Bartiromo Over Her Portrayal of Infrastructure Deal

North Dakota Republican Senator Kevin Cramer on Sunday pushed back against Fox host Maria Bartiromo portrayal of the infrastructure deal. "We have all experienced a lack of resiliency to our energy infrastructure. The Colonial Pipeline cyberattack is a pretty good example of that," Cramer told Bartriomo during an appearance on her show Sunday Morning Futures. "Some of the things [in the deal] contribute to the overall infrastructure of our country."
New York Post

GOP congresswoman blasts Obama and ‘maskless liberal elites’ attending birthday bash

Former President Obama’s birthday bash in Martha’s Vineyard earned the ire of Republican critics Saturday, who blasted the 44th president for holding the gathering amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “Democrats are imposing forced vaccine mandates, unscientific masks mandates, and are openly discussing lockdowns, while President Obama gathers with hundreds of...
U.S. Politicscrossroadstoday.com

Barack Obama’s 60th birthday bash: ‘He had a great time’

Barack Obama had a “great time” at his 60th birthday party. The former US President and his wife Michelle welcomed 200 family members and close friends to their 29-acre Martha’s Vineyard estate on Saturday (08.07.21) to ring in the special occasion, and sources have said Barack “never stopped smiling” throughout the evening.
Presidential ElectionInternational Business Times

Trump Will Run For President In 2024, Still Leads GOP: Top Republicans

A former Trump administration official said he believes Donald Trump will run for the presidency again in the 2024 election. Sean Spicer, Trump’s former press secretary, said that the ex-president has indicated his interest in making another bid for the presidency after watching current President Joe Biden’s response to a variety of issues, including immigration.
POTUSWashington Times

Climate czar John Kerry called out for taking private jet to Obama birthday bash

Jet-setting presidential climate czar John Kerry fueled the climate hypocrisy narrative by reportedly traveling via private plane to former President Barack Obama’s celebrity birthday bash on Martha’s Vineyard. Mr. Kerry was shown in photos posted by the [U.K.] Daily Mail disembarking from a private plane and then walking his dog...
wmleader.com

Obama’s ‘scaled back’ 60th birthday bash draws celebs, pols

They’re partying like it’s 2019. Celebrities, politicians and a couple hundred other “close friends and family members” packed in to celebrate former President Barack Obama’s 60th birthday Saturday in what was billed as a “scaled-back” bash amid rising concerns about the fast-spreading Delta variant of COVID-19. Yet A-listers streamed into...
POTUSWashington Times

State Department denies Kerry flew privately for Obama's party

The State Department denied reports Saturday that climate czar John Kerry flew privately to Martha’s Vineyard for former President Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party. Mr. Kerry, who has a house on Martha’s Vineyard, “was not traveling for a party, and did not fly there privately,” and took a ferry to Martha’s Vineyard, a department spokesperson said in an email.
POTUSNew York Post

Donald Trump is still the leader of Republican Party, RNC chair says

Former President Donald Trump is still calling the shots for the GOP, as is evident by his more than $100 million war chest, a party honcho said Sunday. “When you see the amount of people that show up to the rallies for President Trump, and his $102 million fundraising haul, I think that voters in America, Republicans in America, would absolutely say the [former] president’s the most popular Republican and still leads the party,” said Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel on radio’s “The Cats Roundtable.”
Presidential ElectionDaily News-Record

Democrats Applaud Biden's Unconstitutional Act

Is a president of the United States flagrantly defying the Constitution an authoritarian act? A threat to democracy? Something that at least should be discouraged or frowned upon?. Judging by the reaction of Democrats and center-left commentators to the lawless last-minute decision of President Joe Biden's Centers for Disease Control...
Newsweek

Donald Trump Blasts Mitch McConnell Again, Calls Infrastructure 'Gift' to Democrats

Former President Donald Trump has again lampooned Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as a bipartisan infrastructure bill works its way through the Senate. Trump's spokesperson Liz Harrington shared a statement via Twitter on Saturday that reiterated the former president's opposition to the infrastructure package as the Senate considers it further this weekend.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Mitch McConnell is threatening more mayhem. Democrats plan to call his bluff.

Ever since Donald Trump’s loss, Republicans have had repeated opportunities to take off-ramps from their ongoing radicalization — and have refused. They buttressed his 2020 lies, helped whitewash the insurrection, killed a Jan. 6 commission, and humored fringe lawmakers embracing political violence and anti-vaccine derangement. Now Republicans are about to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Eastman and Yoo: Dems' unrelenting drive against Trump continues to do real harm to presidency, Constitution

The progressive crusade to bring down Donald Trump by any means necessary continues to damage the Office of the President and the Constitution’s separation of powers. New York prosecutors succeeded in subpoenaing a sitting president — and thereby interfering with his ability to carry out his duties — all for the sake of indicting a single Trump Organization official for under-reporting taxes.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Biden and fellow Dems are openly flouting the law — to please crackpot socialists

Joe Biden certainly isn’t the first president to violate his oath of office, but he might be the first in memory to openly brag about doing it. As Biden announced a new “eviction moratorium,” he informed Americans that the “bulk of constitutional scholars” would say the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratorium is “not likely to pass constitutional muster.”

Comments / 2

Community Policy