INDIANAPOLIS – The Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) has released the schedule along with a fan-friendly website for the ninth-annual GLVC Football Kickoff event, which will take place on the campus of McKendree University this Friday, July 30. The website, which can be found at GLVCsports.com/2021kickoff, combines several social and traditional media platforms to allow both the league's media and fan base to interact with the eight GLVC football head coaches and 16 student-athletes that will be at The Hettenhausen Center for the Arts from 12:30-3 p.m. Eastern Time.