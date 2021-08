If you ever attended one of the recruiting nights with Coach Cav during Beamer's last couple of years. Coach Cav did speak about this. He gave the opinion that Conferences would build their own deals and remove from the NCAA. I think that is were we are heading and hope VT can find the best home for the future. If it is the ACC great. If not what ever situation that gives us the best chance to win and succeed. I think we need to chase the TV money that is the key.