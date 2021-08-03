Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bossier City, LA

Here’s a Perfect Romantic Date Night Idea for Shreveport-Bossier Couples

By Bristol
Posted by 
K945
K945
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

South Bossier Drive-in Movie Theater has really lined up some fantastic movies for us this month!. Check out South Bossier Drive-in Movies Friday and Saturday, August 20th and 21st, 2021, at the old Reeves Marine, just south of Brookshire's Grocery Arena in Bossier City. It's just $25 per car per movie and when you pay your entry, you'll get a free bag of popcorn to enjoy. Drinks and concessions are available on-site, so no reason to clean out the candy aisle at CVS and stuff your purse before you come! FYI, credit/debit cards are accepted.

k945.com

Comments / 0

K945

K945

Shreveport, LA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
City
Shreveport, LA
Bossier City, LA
Society
Shreveport, LA
Society
City
Bossier City, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Parker Posey
Person
David Bowie
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Date Night#Sippy Cup#Hulton Archive Getty#Movie Theater#Reeves Marine#Fyi#Showtime#Jeep#Daiquiri Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Shreveport, LAPosted by
K945

Shreveport’s Most Bougie Airbnb is a Wallet Melting $725 a Night!

Wow! It'll cost you an exorbitant $2,196 for two people to stay for two nights 'all in' at the Blue Lagoon Retreat in Shreveport via Airbnb!. Normally, the first thing I check when I'm searching for a place to stay using Airbnb is the host's rating. Unfortunately, this home doesn't have any reviews yet, but the pictures look great and it sleeps up to 10. However, parties aren't allowed, so keep that in mind. While $725 a night is out of my price range for two guests a night, if you change the reservation to ten guests for two nights, it goes up to $2,583... but it works out to $129.15 per person, per night after you take cleaning and service fees plus taxes into consideration.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
K945

Have a Love of Old Houses? Check Out This Shreveport Gem

Leave it to the wonderful "For the Love of Old Houses" Facebook page to show us another historical beauty in our community. This house went up for sale and it didn't last long. The charming home was listed at $260,000 and according to Realtor.com, this house is 3,340 square feet of pure character in the Historic Highland District.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
K945

See: The Least Expensive Airbnb in Shreveport is Super Cute

I didn't want to say the cheapest because it looks like is a nice value for the money!. The first thing I look at when I'm interested in staying in a property listed on Airbnb is the host's rating. Bad rating = Bad stay, simple as that. This host, Summer, has received a 5-star score from 92% of her guests, so let's start checking this condo out!
Shreveport, LAPosted by
K945

Win Tickets to Geek’d Con 2021

Geek'd Con 2021 is right around the corner, taking place August 13th-15th. Happening at the Shreveport Convention Center at 400 Caddo St in Downtown Shreveport, the event is one of the biggest and best pop culture conventions in the Ark-La-Tex. This year's line up is pretty incredible and features great guests like Alice Cooper, Chris Kattan, Emily Swallow, John 'Bradshaw' Layfield, Joey Fatone, Vanessa Angel and tons more.
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

Enjoy These Hilarious Louisiana Street Names [LIST]

Here in the great state of Louisiana, we are as unique as they come. There's weird, and then there's Louisiana weird. We have Parishes instead of Counties. We're the only state in the US that follows Napoleonic Law. We eat pretty much any critter or creature that moves. We are as unique, weird, and strange as they come. So, naturally, our street names are equally weird and strange and unique.
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

Beware! Louisiana Man Learns the Hard Way Not to Mix Red Solo Cups & Gorilla Glue

We're pretty sure this Louisiana man won't try to start any more viral challenges... at least, we hope. What in the world was Len Martin thinking? Keep in mind, he was featured on the TV show Dr. Oz last year to talk about his experience and the resulting consequences of the ice cream challenge. So, maybe Martin is looking for another 15 minutes of fame? Well, he found it, because Len Martin is an idiot!
Shreveport, LAPosted by
K945

Shreveport’s Casinos Are Now Completely Smoke-Free

The two casinos in Shreveport are now completely non-smoking. There was a lot of talk about this change at the casinos over the weekend. I visited the El Dorado Casino on Saturday and announcements were made each hour notifying gamblers of the change which happened at midnight on Saturday night.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
K945

Dino Lovers Rejoice! Jurassic Quest is Coming to Shreveport

The Shreveport Convention Center will be invaded by life-sized dinosaurs in September. Jurassic Quest just announced they are coming to Shreveport from September 17th through September 19th. The prehistoric experience will take over the Shreveport Convention Center. One of the only places you can get your dino fix in is...
Shreveport, LAPosted by
K945

Top 6 Things to Do in Shreveport-Bossier City this Weekend!

Looking for something to do this weekend? No worries! We've got you covered!. Let's face it, this weekend is going to be HOT, like triple-digit heat hot, so I know a lot of people are looking to find things to do inside. Not only are there several concerts in town this weekend, but the Krewe of Gemini is also kicking off the Mardi Gras coronation season Saturday night. On top of that, we've got sweet fuzzy puppies and cuddly kitties to support and as well as the annual Sportspectrum Rivercities Triathlon Sunday. Yes, people are actually going to swim, bike, and run in this crazy heat. More power to them!
Flint, TXPosted by
K945

Is East Texas’ Most Expensive AIRBNB Worth $875/Night?

If you're looking for a quick weekend getaway this summer, an AIRBNB in Flint, TX may be right up your alley. It's not too far from anywhere in East Texas, but is this picturesque space worthy of the title of East Texas' most expensive AIRBNB?. Well, that depends. If 40...

Comments / 0

Community Policy