Matthew Stafford hit his thumb on a helmet during practice

If there’s one player the Los Angeles Rams can’t afford to lose to injury, it’s Matthew Stafford. Their new quarterback was given a scare on Monday when he hit his right thumb on a helmet in practice.

According to Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News, Stafford left the field with his thumb wrapped but was later seen holding his helmet with his right hand – which is at least a somewhat good sign.

After practice, Sean McVay was asked about his quarterback but he didn’t have much of an update. McVay said he isn’t sure how severe Stafford’s injury is but thinks he’ll be ok.

What’s more concerning is the fact that Stafford had surgery on that same thumb this past winter to repair an injury he suffered in November with the Lions. He finished the season, though, playing through the injury the rest of the way.

McVay added that Stafford is a tough player and has battled through injuries in the past, so he’s not overly concerned.

The Rams are scheduled to practice again Tuesday, so there should be further clarity on the injury then.