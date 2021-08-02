Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Matthew Stafford hit his thumb on a helmet during practice

By Cameron DaSilva
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nl3Di_0bFpmHT700

If there’s one player the Los Angeles Rams can’t afford to lose to injury, it’s Matthew Stafford. Their new quarterback was given a scare on Monday when he hit his right thumb on a helmet in practice.

According to Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News, Stafford left the field with his thumb wrapped but was later seen holding his helmet with his right hand – which is at least a somewhat good sign.

After practice, Sean McVay was asked about his quarterback but he didn’t have much of an update. McVay said he isn’t sure how severe Stafford’s injury is but thinks he’ll be ok.

What’s more concerning is the fact that Stafford had surgery on that same thumb this past winter to repair an injury he suffered in November with the Lions. He finished the season, though, playing through the injury the rest of the way.

McVay added that Stafford is a tough player and has battled through injuries in the past, so he’s not overly concerned.

The Rams are scheduled to practice again Tuesday, so there should be further clarity on the injury then.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

26K+
Followers
56K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#The Thumb#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Sports

Leonard Floyd: Matthew Stafford is making the Rams defense better

Rams coach Sean McVay has learned the hard way that praise of Matthew Stafford easily can be interpreted as criticism of Jared Goff. Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd apparently hasn’t gotten the memo yet. Floyd told reporters on Saturday that he’s seen greater intensity at practice between offense and defense. He...
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Lions writer: ‘Vast difference’ between Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford

There has already been talk this week that new Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff isn’t exactly “throwing deep” in training camp so far. Goff has dusted that noise off by saying that he can only take what the defense gives him — and I’ll rush to his defense to say that “a few practices” does not make a full report — but it’s not a new song being sung.
NFLlafbnetwork.com

Matthew Stafford Is The Second Best Quarterback In The NFC West

The NFC West is one of the most LOADED divisions in the league and the last two years have seen an arms race on both sides of the ball. The Rams‘ big move was of course adding Matthew Stafford for the low price of Jared Goff and two firsts. This sent the league into a tizzy, the Rams’ future was apparently mortgaged in perpetuity, Sean McVay is on the hot seat if it doesn’t work, Matthew Stafford couldn’t win a playoff game with “Megatron” so this was dumb, etc.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Rams Linebacker Shares Honest Admission On Matthew Stafford

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is in his first training camp with the Los Angeles Rams after joining them via a trade earlier this offseason. But the impact he’s already having on the team appears to be huge. Speaking to the media on Saturday, Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd said that Stafford has...
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Jalen Ramsey Intercepts Matthew Stafford

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams has made a career of tormenting opposing quarterbacks. Well, former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford now understands why Ramsey was acquired by the Rams for such a massive haul. Back in 2019, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded Ramsey for for two first-round draft...
NFLchatsports.com

Random Ramsdom: Matthew Stafford could break Rams franchise records in 2021

Can the new Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford break franchise records in his first season with the team? Based on his numbers with the Detroit Lions, improved support with LA on both sides of the roster, and the addition of a 17th regular season game, it’s likely. The Rams...
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Adding historical context to the potential Matthew Stafford injury

It’s too early and not enough is yet known for fan of the Los Angeles Rams to lose sleep over quarterback Matthew Stafford’s reported injury during Monday’s training camp practice. While it’s certainly uncomfortable territory, the Rams have previously navigated preseason injuries to quarterbacks. In some instances the results have been catastrophic, but another had an ending fit for Hollywood.
NFLallfans.co

Matthew Stafford’s can’t hide his lyin’ eyes, and the LA Rams love it

You know, sometimes there is just too much to say about the LA Rams‘ new quarterback Matthew Stafford. You can talk about his deep pass. You can talk about his intestinal fortitude. You can even wonder why a guy who many have praised as one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL has not enjoyed ample success in the pros.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matthew Stafford admits he 'definitely' let down Lions

Matthew Stafford is no longer with the Detroit Lions. As such, we’re not going to cover his activities with the Los Angeles Rams; check Rams Wire for those updates. But when Stafford talks about his time in Detroit, as he did with NBC’s Peter King in this week’s must-read Football Morning in America column, it’s something Lions fans need to know.
NFLaudacy.com

Pat Caputo: Lions just keep kicking the QB can down the road

Jared Goff is a solid NFL starting quarterback, who was thrown under the bus by his former coach, the Rams' Sean McVay. The new Lions’ starter deserved better. It is probable, barring injury, Goff will play well this season. But is that necessarily a good thing?. Sounds ridiculous. Yet, there...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Todd Gurley’s possible reunion with Rams gets truth bomb from Sean McVay

With training camps across the NFL already hitting the start button, the Los Angeles Rams will be looking to make a few changes, either with their game strategy or roster. One name that has been tossed around these days is Todd Gurley. The Atlanta Hawks running back played his first five seasons in the NFL with the Rams and a swift reunion could be in order.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Matthew Stafford Reacts To The Rams’ Tough Injury

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing for a run at the Super Bowl with Matthew Stafford behind center, though the team has already suffered a pretty crushing injury. Earlier this month, Rams running back Cam Akers suffered a torn Achilles while training for the upcoming season. He will miss the year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy