Forecast: Below-average temperatures and daily rain chances through the workweek

Stormy weather kicked off the first full workweek of August with Doppler-estimated rainfall totals of up to half a foot or more of rain for some spots. Temperatures remained 10 to 15 degrees below average thanks to the rain-cooled air and boundary that pushed through Central Texas.

Monday's front has now moved south and will act as a focal point for additional showers and thunderstorms. This keeps slight rain chances in our forecast through mid-week.

This front tries to move north Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing us a slightly higher rain chance. Additional rainfall totals will be less than half of an inch over the next seven days. Some isolated areas could receive larger totals.

Added rain and cloud cover keep afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid-90s through Friday, which is still several degrees cooler than average.

A ridge of high pressure starts to build in again by the weekend. This will shut off the rain chances for Saturday and Sunday, which in turn means the heat ramps up. The current forecast calls for afternoon highs in the mid- to upper 90s by the weekend. Weekend rain chances should stay slim and are reserved for the possibility of sea breeze showers.



TUESDAY:

Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain. Northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 90°



TUESDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy and warm. Northeast wind at 5 mph.

LOW: 73 °



WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for isolated showers and storms. East-northeast wind at 5 mph.

HIGH: 92°

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST:

