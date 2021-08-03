Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Odessa, TX

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Odessa High gets practice underway in preparation for new season

By Tony Venegas
Posted by 
Odessa American
Odessa American
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bZFrU_0bFpkitM00
Odessa High School Bronchos lineman await the call for the snap during practice Monday afternoon at Odessa High School's Pressly Field. (Jacob Ford|Odessa American)

Odessa High head coach Dusty Ortiz wanted to see where the Bronchos stood following the first practice of the 2021 season Monday.

When it was all said and done, Ortiz, in his first season at the helm of the program, said he was pleased to see the progress made since he was hired in March.

“I wanted to see where we we’re as a team and we can build on it day by day,” Ortiz said. “We had a lot of good things happen but we had some mental errors and things that you would expect on the first day.

“If we can correct those going forward, which we will, we’re going to be all right.”

The Bronchos took advantage of the first day that teams were allowed to practice since the team did not go through spring practice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Rqu1_0bFpkitM00
Odessa High School Bronchos football head coach Dusty Ortiz speaks to his lineman as they get set during practice Monday afternoon at Odessa High School’s Pressly Field. (Jacob Ford|Odessa American)

One aspect that impressed Ortiz was who came out to the first day of practice at Pressly Field. The team is temporarily working there as a new turf field is being installed at Coleman Field.

“I loved the numbers that we had today,” Ortiz said. “That was one of the things that I noticed when I got here that they were low and now it seems like they’ve doubled.”

The greater numbers led to a greater intensity during practice, something that senior quarterback Diego Cervantes noticed.

He added that he’s looking forward for the chance to try and help turn around a program that finished winless in 2020.

“Coach Ortiz is always talking about a culture change and I feel like family is a big thing,” he said. “If you have a family that’s in the locker room, you’re going to want to go to war for them and play hard for them.

“That’s one of the first things that he talked to us about when he showed up.”

Cervantes added that he’s also embracing taking on a greater leadership role now that he is one of the more experienced players returning after starting at signal caller in each of the last two seasons.

“The last couple of years, I have had some seniors to look up to but this year they’re gone and I have to be that man to step up,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jFssb_0bFpkitM00
Odessa High School Bronchos quarterback Diego Cervantes passes down field during practice Monday afternoon at Odessa High School’s Pressly Field.

Senior linebacker Elias Minjarez also is expected to take on a leadership role.

Minjarez said that he also noticed the raised intensity and wants to make sure that everyone is in the right frame of mind entering the season.

“We’ve just been working on getting everybody here,” Minjarez said. “We just want people to show up and build that winning attitude.”

Ortiz added that he wants the team to focus on the small details in order to be successful.

It’s all part of the change in mindset that he hopes to keep building before Odessa High’s first scrimmage August 20 at Amarillo Tascosa and its first game August 26 at Lubbock Monterey.

“One of the things that we’re trying to do is believe,” Ortiz said. “I think if the kids believe that we’re good enough to do special things, we’ll be able to do it.”

He also expanded on his 1-of-4 mindset that he’s been sharing with the team.

“We just want to be one of the four teams in the playoffs. That’s something we’ve been chatting about in the weight room and those two things are going to be huge for us.”

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas

Comments / 0

Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
971
Followers
143
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Odessa, TX
Education
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Spring, TX
Odessa, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diego Cervantes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Said And Done#American Football#Odessa High#Amarillo Tascosa#Twitter#Oa Tvenegas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.N. sounds 'deafening' warning on climate change

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations panel on climate change told the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control – and that humans were "unequivocally" to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city’s fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns

A top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned Sunday, saying in a statement that the last two years have been “emotionally and mentally trying.”. The resignation of Melissa DeRosa comes as Cuomo faces calls to step down after New York’s attorney general released a report alleging Cuomo sexually harassed nearly a dozen women and violated state and federal laws.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Dixie fire becomes largest in California history

The Dixie Wildfire is now the largest in California's history. Thousands of homes were threatened by the Northern California blaze on Sunday, according to USA Today, which cited data from Cal Fire and the National Interagency Fire Center. The fire has been raging for days and fueled by record dry...
CelebritiesABC News

'Modern Family' medicine: Bowen, sister help injured woman

MOAB, Utah -- A woman who fainted and hit her head on a rock after stopping to rest in Utah's Arches National Park woke up to hear a familiar voice and wondered if she might be watching television. Minnie John of Oradell, New Jersey, then questioned whether she might know...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

(CNN) — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals -- and more medals overall -- than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Associated Press

Jury selection set to begin in R. Kelly sex trafficking case

NEW YORK (AP) — After several delays, the first phase of the sex trafficking trial of R&B hitmaker R. Kelly will begin with jury selection Monday in New York City. A judge in federal court in Brooklyn will question potential jurors about whether they can keep an open mind about Kelly two years after he was charged with abusing women and girls for nearly two decades. The proceeding will occur amid coronavirus pandemic precautions restricting the press and the public to overflow courtrooms with video feeds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy