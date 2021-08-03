Special Weather Statement issued for Fergus, Judith Basin, Meagher by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-02 13:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fergus; Judith Basin; Meagher SCATTERED SHOWERS WITH ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL MEAGHER...SOUTHEASTERN JUDITH BASIN AND SOUTH CENTRAL FERGUS COUNTIES At 746 PM MDT, scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms were located 25 miles southwest of Hobson, or 26 miles northwest of Harlowton, moving northeast at 5 mph. A period of heavy rain and winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these showers and storms. Locations impacted include Ackley Lake State Park, Sapphire Village, Utica, Buffalo, Garneill and Windham. This includes the following highways Highway 200 between mile markers 42 and 43. Highway 12 between mile markers 73 and 77. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.alerts.weather.gov
