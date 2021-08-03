NBA free agency 2021: How Chris Paul's return shifts the Phoenix Suns' road map
What does Chris Paul's new four-year deal mean for him and the defending Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns?. After declining a player option worth $44.2 million, Paul will stay with the Suns by agreeing Monday to a four-year deal worth up to $120 million, his agents, Steve Heumann and Ty Sullivan, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal gives Phoenix a bit more financial flexibility this season but could imply greater future luxury-tax payments.www.espn.com
