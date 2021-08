Two visits to Tennessee this summer was enough to convince Jack Luttrell to end his recruitment. The athletic safety from Georgia became the first 2023 commitment for the Vols on Saturday night, announcing his decision via social media after wrapping up a visit in Knoxville for Tennessee's cookout on Saturday. The 6-foot, 172-pound safety out of Hebron Christian Academy in Dacula, Ga., chose Tennessee over Arkansas, Texas A&M and scholarship offers from Notre Dame, Georgia Tech and Georgia State after hitting it off with Tennessee's staff, who envisions him helping the Vols build their 2023 class.