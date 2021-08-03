Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Sierra Nevada red fox to be listed as federally endangered

By SCOTT SONNER - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 4 days ago

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Federal wildlife officials have decided to list the Sierra Nevada red fox as an endangered species. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Monday it estimates that fewer than 40 of the slender, doglike carnivores remain in an area of California stretching from Lake Tahoe to south of Yosemite National Park. The agency says it decided not to list a distinct population of the foxes in the southern Cascade Range of Oregon. That also includes a Cascade segment in Northern California near Lassen Peak. Threats to the foxes in the Sierra include wildfire, drought, climate change, inbreeding and competition from coyotes for prey.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sierra Nevada Red Fox#Drought#Endangered Species#Ap#Cascade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
California Statenationalfisherman.com

Critical habitat for killer whales extended south along California coast

The Biden administration extended critical habitat designations for the highly endangered Southern Resident orca population, to cover nearly 16,000 square miles of Pacific waters from Washington south to Point Sur, Calif. The whales currently have had critical habitat protected in the inland waters of Washington state, where the Southern orca...
Placer County, CAforesthillmessenger.com

Sierra Nevada Conservancy Awards $1 Million to PCWA for Restoration Work

Placer County Water Agency (“PCWA”) announced that it has been awarded a $1 million grant by the Sierra Nevada Conservancy (“SNC”) to help fund future implementation of the French Meadows Forest Restoration Project – a 28,000-acre, public-private project aimed at reducing the risk of catastrophic fire in the headwaters of the Middle Fork American River. Combined with matching funds from the French Meadows Partnership and timber sale revenues, the SNC grant will be used to restore nearly 500 acres of forest within the larger project area.
Oakland, CASFGate

Release Of 33 Sierra Nevada Yellow-Legged Frogs May Help Restablize Species

OAKLAND (BCN) Thirty-three Sierra Nevada yellow-legged frogs leapt into the wild Wednesday and Oakland Zoo officials hope they will help restabilize their species. Frogs and other amphibians are being decimated across the world due to disease. "It's a global amphibian crisis," Oakland Zoo spokeswoman Isabella Linares said. The population of...
AnimalsMy Clallam County

Groups petition to put western wolves on endangered species list

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Wildlife advocates have sent a formal petition to relist gray wolves as an endangered species throughout the U.S. West. The move Thursday is in response to new laws in Idaho and Montana intended to significantly reduce wolf populations. The groups cite unregulated hunting, poaching and genetic...
Oakland, CAYubaNet

Getting A Leg-Up On Extinction: Why Oakland Zoo Rears Sierra Nevada Yellow-Legged Frogs

Today, in response to their rapidly declining population, 33 Sierra Nevada yellow-legged frogs (SNYLF) are being flown 50-miles via helicopter to their release site in Sequoia Kings Canyon National Park. The ongoing effort, with Oakland Zoo’s releases taking place every year – and with this release and many others in partnership with San Francisco Zoo & Gardens – is in hopes of re-establishing a healthy breeding population in the wild. Today marks Oakland Zoo’s 18th release, with 626 yellow-legged frogs across 3 different species – all of them categorized as “threatened.”
Nevada StateNewsTimes

Nevada adopts COVID-19 mask rule in line with federal advice

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada is re-imposing a mask mandate for public indoor settings in places where COVID-19 is surging, including the state's largest cities, state authorities said Tuesday. Gov. Steve Sisolak's order, effective at 12:01 a.m. Friday, follows an indoor masking recommendation issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease...
Chico, CAnewschoolbeer.com

Sierra Nevada Brewing releases a darker, maltier Oktoberfest

Chico, California based Sierra Nevada Brewing releases a new version of Oktoberfest beer every year, the 2021 release is a bit darker than usual because it’s an Amber Märzen. In the U.S., Oktoberfests are known to be lighter more golden amber beers, but in Germany they vary much more wildly. Today Sierra Nevada announced they would begin shipping the 2021 Oktoberfest as a limited edition fall seasonal and their ode to beer’s largest party with a different regional take on the classic.
WildlifeTrumann Democrat

Native clover species being dropped from endangered list

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A native plant called running buffalo clover that had been considered extinct is being removed from the federal endangered species list after bouncing back in a half-dozen states east of the Mississippi River, officials said Thursday. The perennial gets its name from the stolons, or...
Chico, CAthefullpint.com

Sierra Nevada Oktoberfest 2021 Begins Shipping Today

(CHICO, CA) – Today Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. announced the release of its 2021 limited edition fall seasonal, Oktoberfest, the brewery’s ode to beer’s largest party. This year’s edition is an Amber Märzen, a traditional German beer with a 5.5% ABV. “The beer has a malty sweetness with a little...
California StateFort Wayne Journal Gazette

California, Nevada ask for federal wildfire aid

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. – The governors of California and Nevada called for more federal firefighting assistance Wednesday as they toured a region blackened by one of several massive wildfires that have destroyed dozens of homes in the West. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and California Gov. Gavin Newsom stood on ashen ground...

Comments / 0

Community Policy