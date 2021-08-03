Sierra Nevada red fox to be listed as federally endangered

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Federal wildlife officials have decided to list the Sierra Nevada red fox as an endangered species. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Monday it estimates that fewer than 40 of the slender, doglike carnivores remain in an area of California stretching from Lake Tahoe to south of Yosemite National Park. The agency says it decided not to list a distinct population of the foxes in the southern Cascade Range of Oregon. That also includes a Cascade segment in Northern California near Lassen Peak. Threats to the foxes in the Sierra include wildfire, drought, climate change, inbreeding and competition from coyotes for prey.