AP source: Allen, Cavs agree to $100 million, 5-year deal

The Cavs seem to be the only team that doesn’t want Kevin Love. The Cavs are cutting the minutes of Kevin Love. Frankly, this isn’t surprising but it’s counter-productive. It’s one thing to cut the minutes of Love if you went and grabbed Lauri Markkanen but your only two forwards who can play power forward are Larry Nance Jr. and Dean Wade. There might be some random idea of playing Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley on the court at the same time and while that may sound like a lot of fun, Mobely isn’t an offensive threat and Allen is useless outside the paint in scoring. Love may not be what he was in 2013, but he’s still a starter.