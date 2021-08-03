AP source: Allen, Cavs agree to $100 million, 5-year deal

Cancel
CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says Cleveland center Jarrett Allen has agreed to a $100 million, five-year contract to remain with the Cavaliers. Allen is a restricted free agent. Contracts can't be signed before Friday. Allen joined the Cavs last season, coming over from Brooklyn in the blockbuster trade that sent James Harden from Houston to the Nets. The 23-year-old Allen averaged 12.8 points and 10 rebounds in 63 games for Cleveland. The Cavaliers view Allen as a young foundational piece.

