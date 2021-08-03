Jupiter Police Department to host 2021 National Night Out parade Tuesday

The Jupiter Police Department will host the 2021 National Night Out parade.

Over 30 police vehicles, fire trucks, and more will take part in the event that will take place Tuesday, Aug. 3 beginning at 6 p.m.

The event aims to bring awareness to crime and drug abuse prevention.

Parade vehicles will have giveaways and the event will serve as a collection for the Little Smiles Holiday Toy Drive. Participants are encouraged to bring an unwrapped new toy to give to local children during the holiday season.

The parade scheduled is as follow;

6:00 pm - Start of Parade

6:00 - 6:10 pm - The Shores (Central Boulevard)

6:05 - 6:15 pm - Jupiter Landing (Roebuck Road)

6:10 - 6:20 pm - Center Street

6:15 - 6:30 pm - Pine Gardens North (Loxahatchee Drive)

6:25 - 6:35 pm - Pine Gardens South (Loxahatchee Drive)

6:30 - 6:40 pm - Toney Penna Drive

6:35 - 6:50 pm - Jupiter Village

6:45 - 7:00 pm - Indian Creek / Egret Landing

6:55 - 7:10 pm - Windsor Park (S. Community Drive)

7:05 - 7:15 pm - Mallory Creek (Dakota Drive)

7:10 - 7:25 pm - Martinique (Greenway Drive)

7:20 - 7:30 pm - Heights Boulevard

7:25 - 7:35 pm - Skate Park (Frederick Small Road)

7:30 - 7:45 pm - New Haven (Frederick Small Road to University/Military Trail)

Jupiter Police Department

For more information visit the Jupiter Police Department Facebook page or call 561-741-2660.