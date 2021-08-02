Allina Health, M Health Fairview Require Employees To Get COVID Vaccine

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two of Minnesota’s largest health care systems will now require employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by fall.

The Minneapolis-based companies both made announcements Monday, hours after the Minnesota Department of Health announced the state is seeing a rise in the average positivity rate, daily new cases per 100,000 and hospitalization numbers as the Delta variant spreads.

Vaccinations — both for COVID and influenza — will also be mandatory for each company’s volunteers, students, vendors and contracted staff. Some exemptions will be made for those with medical issues or religious concerns. Allina’s vaccination deadline is on Oct. 1, and M Health Fairview’s is Oct. 31.

Earlier Monday, the University of St. Thomas announced vaccinations will be required for everyone returning to campus this fall. The University of Minnesota said masks are mandatory indoors starting Tuesday. Retailers Target and Cub Foods both announced some employees will be required to wear face masks. And First Avenue , which owns and operates five other Twin Cities music venues, said concertgoers are now required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test before entry.

