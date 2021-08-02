Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Allina Health, M Health Fairview Require Employees To Get COVID Vaccine

By WCCO-TV Staff
Posted by 
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41m0ql_0bFpikjE00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two of Minnesota’s largest health care systems will now require employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by fall.

The Minneapolis-based companies both made announcements Monday, hours after the Minnesota Department of Health announced the state is seeing a rise in the average positivity rate, daily new cases per 100,000 and hospitalization numbers as the Delta variant spreads.

Vaccinations — both for COVID and influenza — will also be mandatory for each company’s volunteers, students, vendors and contracted staff. Some exemptions will be made for those with medical issues or religious concerns. Allina’s vaccination deadline is on Oct. 1, and M Health Fairview’s is Oct. 31.

Earlier Monday, the University of St. Thomas announced vaccinations will be required for everyone returning to campus this fall. The University of Minnesota said masks are mandatory indoors starting Tuesday. Retailers Target and Cub Foods both announced some employees will be required to wear face masks. And First Avenue , which owns and operates five other Twin Cities music venues, said concertgoers are now required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test before entry.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 0

CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
36K+
Followers
16K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Vaccines
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Vaccines
Minneapolis, MN
Health
Local
Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccines
Minneapolis, MN
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allina Health#Covid#Vaccinations#Wcco#Covid#M Health Fairview#Target#Cub Foods#Twin Cities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

‘Ultimately This Virus Will Find You’: Dr. Osterholm Pushes COVID Vaccine As Delta Variant Spreads

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The CDC on Friday said people who are unvaccinated are twice as likely to be re-infected with COVID-19 as vaccinated individuals. The news comes as concern over the spread of the Delta variant increases, and as large events are taking place. Dr. Michael Osterholm, the leading infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota says now is not the time to let our guard down. “Right now we’re on a journey,” Osterholm said. Osterholm says the next few weeks will be telling in how Minnesota fares with COVID-19 cases and the highly contagious Delta variant. “We have more than adequate people...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 1,000+ New Cases Reported As Positivity Rate Hits 4.3%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials reported Friday more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 as the Delta variant continues to spread in the state. According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, Minnesota’s average positivity rate reached 4.3% as of last week. While that figure is still below what health officials consider the threshold for caution (5%), it’s more than four times higher than it was at the start of July. Meanwhile, the average count for daily new cases per 100,000 residents has climbed to 10, putting the state in the “high risk” category. Hospitalizations are also approaching the...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS Minnesota

As Canada Reopens To Vaccinated Americans, 7-Hour Wait Time Reported At Minnesota Crossing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After more than a year of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian border is reopening to Americans on Monday. For the last 16 months, the northern border has been closed, devastating businesses and communities in northern Minnesota that rely on tourism. In order to enter Canada, American travelers must be fully vaccinated and test negative for the virus within 72 hours of travel. Those wanting to travel into Canada from Minnesota will experience a lengthy wait time, however. Canadian officials say a seven-hour wait time is expected at the crossing at International Falls. Other border crossing locations are experiencing no delays or minimal wait times. Yes no problem. This video doesn’t do the line justice at all. pic.twitter.com/tibG9Oe98Z — KRAUTY (@krauty22) August 9, 2021 Vaccinated Canadians won’t be able to travel into the United States until Aug. 21.   More On WCCO.com: NTSB: 3 Dead In Small Plane Crash In Victoria, Identified More Than A Year After George Floyd’s Death, New Push To Disband Minneapolis Police Police Seek Man Who Went Missing In Itasca County Kirk Cousins Temporarily Loses Sponsorship Deal With Michigan Hospital Over COVID Vaccine Stance
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Black Minnesotans Suffer Disproportionately From COVID, But Many Hesitant To Get The Vaccine

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to hit communities of color the hardest, particularly the Black community, which has extremely low vaccination figures and disproportionately high hospitalization rates. There are a number of reasons people in the Black community are hesitant to get the vaccine, even as cases are surging with the spread of the Delta variant. The reasons include suspicion of government, the history of experiments performed on Black people in the United States, and misinformation about the vaccine. Many in the community have chosen not to get the shots, and the numbers associated with that choice are alarming to...
Posted by
CBS Minnesota

What’s Different About COVID’s Delta Variant?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Last week, the Centers for Disease Control changed its mask guidance after learning some vaccinated people can spread the coronavirus to others. Due to the Delta variant, the CDC is now recommending that fully vaccinated people who live in areas of “substantial or high” COVID transmission to wear mask indoors. So, what is different about the Delta variant? Good Question. “There are still lots of things that are unpredictable about this variant,” says Dr. Louis Mansky, director of the Institute for Molecular Virology at the University of Minnesota. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the Delta variant spreads twice...
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Wastewater Testing Reveals Scale Of St. Paul’s COVID Spread

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some breakthrough research is underway in St. Paul that lets us know how fast COVID-19 is spreading — and it uses data from your bathroom to check for the virus. On June 28, water samples showed under two cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in the metro. That number steadily rose going to nearly 55 in just a few weeks. WCCO found out about the unusual way scientists quickly gathered this research. Whether or not, they’ve ever been here, every person in the Twin Cities has a connection to a St. Paul Met Council plant. It’s the St. Paul plant...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Duluth Public Schools Will Require Masks Indoors Starting Monday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Duluth Public Schools will require masks indoors starting Monday, the district announced. The mandate applies to all students age 2 and older, all district employees and the public, except in cases of medical exemption. It also applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals alike. The district said the mandate “runs until further notice” and that a final decision for the school year will be announced by Aug. 24. Minneapolis Public Schools also announced a mask requirement Thursday. St. Paul Public Schools intends to settle its mask requirements in the next two weeks. COVID-19 cases are expected to surge over the next...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Clarifying COVID: How Can We Protect Ourselves From The Delta Variant?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s been well over a year since COVID-19 was detected in Minnesota. Although we know a lot more about the virus than we did last year and many have gotten their vaccinations, there’s still a lot of information to track as the Delta variant surges in the state and across the country. So we’re asking an expert, Dr. George Morris of CentraCare, some important questions during this stage of the pandemic. Watch the video above or read his answers below. How contagious is the Delta variant? Delta… You could call it tougher, stronger, harsher or spreads more. We had what you’d...
Posted by
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 5 More Deaths Reported, With Hospitalizations Still Trending Up

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A number of Minnesota cities, counties and businesses are now asking people to wear masks, including Minneapolis and St. Paul. And more hospitals and care facilities are requiring people to be vaccinated as well. On Wednesday, Minnesota’s health department released its latest virus figures showing 936 more cases and five new deaths confirmed in the last 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 615,923 positive cases and 7,683 deaths. Hospitalization figures are still showing significant gains day-over-day. The latest figures of those hospitalized show 81 Minnesotans in ICU, compared to fewer than 20 on July...
Posted by
CBS Minnesota

911 Outages Reported In Minneapolis, Twin Cities Area

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police report that a number of residents experienced a 911 outage Friday afternoon. The issue affected at least T-Mobile customers in the area. Minneapolis Police say that if you are experiencing an emergency, contact them at 612-348-2345. T-Mobile customers also reportedly could not access 911 in Isanti County. Those customers are asked to call 763-689-2141 if you need help. As of 5:45 p.m., the City of Minneapolis reported that service had been restored. Click here for a DPS link to the 10-digit phone numbers throughout Minnesota.   More On WCCO.com: NTSB: 3 Dead In Small Plane Crash In Victoria, Identified More Than A Year After George Floyd’s Death, New Push To Disband Minneapolis Police Police Seek Man Who Went Missing In Itasca County Kirk Cousins Temporarily Loses Sponsorship Deal With Michigan Hospital Over COVID Vaccine Stance
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Parents Demand More Distance Learning Options As COVID Cases Rise Ahead Of School Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — COVID-19 cases are expected to surge over the next two weeks, thanks to easily-transmissible Delta variant. Two-thirds of Minnesota is now considered high or substantial risk of spreading the virus. The College of Saint Benedict and Saint John’s University are requiring all students and staff to be vaccinated before returning to campus. And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says teenagers and kids account for one in five new cases. Pediatricians believe kids are more susceptible to this strain. Doctors don’t expect a vaccine for kids under 12 to be available until this winter. In the meantime, they recommend...
Hopkins, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Everyone Feels The Rain Relief, But Does It Make A Difference For Minnesota Farmers?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – In this severe drought, there are still plenty of veggies to go around from Dancing Gnome Farm out of Wabasha. Owner Lauren Barry sells her crops at the Hopkins Farmers Market every Saturday morning. It’s hard to tell by her colorful spread, but Barry says this has been one of the most challenging growing seasons for her southern Minnesota farm. “We’re having a really rough time with beets and carrots this year,” said Barry. Saturday’s rainfall was needed, but Barry says the amount of rain was not a game changer. “I mean, it’s hard when we have such a deficit to make...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Eligible Minnesotans Can Now Submit Requests For $100 COVID Vaccine Reward: ‘This Is The Time To Do It’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Eligible Minnesotans can now submit their requests for the $100 COVID-19 vaccination rewards program. On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced the opening of the request form. Minnesotans ages 12 and up who get their first vaccine dose between July 30 and Aug. 15 will be eligible for the reward. “If you are still waiting to get your vaccine, this is your chance to get $100 just for rolling up your sleeves,” Walz said. “We face a critical juncture in the pandemic – the Delta variant is pushing cases up across the country,...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

‘Fun But Also Safe’: Couple Mandates Vaccines For Mpls. Wedding

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the Delta variant spreads, the wedding business is scrambling to keep guests safe. WCCO found the steps one couple is now taking that they had hoped wouldn’t be necessary months ago. Allie Messimer and Kevin Field were engaged in the spring of 2019 with a wedding set for fall of 2020, when the pandemic first changed their plans. “We were engaged much longer than we expected,” Messimer admitted. “We were ready to go and pulled the plug, late July, early August,” she explained. Messimer will now walk down the aisle a year later this October at Aria in Minneapolis, navigating still...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Park Joins Growing List Of Minnesota Cities Requiring Masks In City Buildings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Brooklyn Park is the latest city in Minnesota to announce it will require masks inside city facilities. The city said the requirement will go into effect for employees Friday, while the public will be required to wear masks starting Tuesday. It will affect those who are vaccinated and unvaccinated. “The reason for the delay with the public is because we are holding a special election for mayor on Tuesday,” the city said in a statement. “Absentee voting will be taking place at City Hall on Monday, August 9. We did not want any resident to feel that a mask requirement might prohibit them from voting.” The requirement will not affect polling places, according to the city. Minneapolis, St. Paul and Duluth, as well as Hennepin and Ramsey counties, have instituted similar mask policies.
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Farmers Speak To Gov. Walz On Drought’s Impact

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dry fields were the topic of conversation for Minnesota farmers on Friday morning. Gov. Tim Walz was part of a virtual call with farmers to talk about drought conditions and how they’re affecting certain parts of the state. “The comparison that a lot of farmers like to make is 1988, which was a dry year,” said Tyler Sunderman. As a 7th generation farmer in Le Sueur County, Sunderman believes the drought this year isn’t quite as bad as 1988, but it’s not far behind. “So, in soybeans, we like to see three and four bean pods. And there is a lot...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

U.S. Bancorp Delays Employee Return To Downtown Minneapolis Offices

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — U.S. Bancorp is delaying the return of most employees to its downtown Minneapolis offices. A spokesperson with the Minneapolis-based company tells WCCO Wednesday that the return is now pushed back to “sometime in the fourth quarter.” The original return date for most employees was Sept. 7. Employees will be given a head’s up about the return one month beforehand. U.S. Bancorp’s decision comes as COVID-19’s more-infectious Delta variant continues to spread across Minnesota and the country, driving up new cases, hospitalizations and positivity rates. (credit: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Numerous Minnesota cities, institutions and businesses have changed their COVID-19 policies...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

College Of St. Benedict, St. John’s University Will Require COVID Vaccines

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two central Minnesota schools have announced they will require COVID-19 vaccinations for students, faculty and staff before they return to campus later this month. The College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University said students returning for fall semester will need at least one vaccine dose by Aug. 26. Students and staff can submit their vaccination records or apply for an exemption online. “This decision is driven by our desire to provide a safe, on-campus experience for our students and employees this fall and gives us the best chance for in-person classes, athletic events, community living and all the benefits...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Hesitant To Expand New Mask Policies To Restaurants And Retail, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Urges Vaccination

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Mayor Jacob Frey is recommending that residents and visitors wear masks indoors in Minneapolis as Hennepin County is now seeing substantial transmission of COVID-19, which health officials attribute to the Delta variant. New policies that go into effect Wednesday require Minneapolis city employees to wear masks indoors and mandate that masks be worn inside all city buildings. Wearing masks inside other buildings is encouraged but will not be enforced. Similar policies were also enacted in St. Paul, as Ramsey County is likewise experiencing substantial Delta spread. The new policies for both cities went into effect following the updated...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of Wild Rice Against Enbridge Energy Line 3 Pipeline

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Opponents of Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 oil pipeline are taking a new approach in court. They’ve filed a lawsuit on behalf of wild rice. That’s to say wild rice is the lead plaintiff in a complaint filed Wednesday in White Earth Nation Tribal Court. The lawsuit names the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources among the defendants. It says water permits allowing Enbridge to pump up to 5 billion gallons of groundwater will harm wild rice, especially during a drought. One of the only “rights of nature” cases to be filed in the U.S., it also claims a violation of treaty rights. The 337-mile Line 3 replacement crosses northern Minnesota from Alberta, Canada to Superior, Wisconsin. It’s about 60% complete and expected to be up and running by the end of the year. The Minnesota DNR has said it is reviewing the lawsuit.   More On WCCO.com: NTSB: 3 Dead In Small Plane Crash In Victoria, Identified More Than A Year After George Floyd’s Death, New Push To Disband Minneapolis Police Police Seek Man Who Went Missing In Itasca County Kirk Cousins Temporarily Loses Sponsorship Deal With Michigan Hospital Over COVID Vaccine Stance

Comments / 0

Community Policy