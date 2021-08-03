1 dead in shooting in Pine Hills, deputies say

A 27-year-old man died after he was shot in the Pine Hills neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found him on the 4100 block of Westgate Road, close to Meadowbrook Middle School, around 3:30 p.m. The man, identified as Devon Morris, had a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, according to an unnamed OCSO spokesperson.

The agency said in an unsigned statement the shooting was not random and “there is no ongoing danger to the public.” Further details on the incident were not released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

krice@orlandosentinel.com