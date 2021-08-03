Details on the Pelicans’ Devonte’ Graham Acquisition

The Pelicans may have lost Lonzo Ball in free agency but the team was able to acquire a replacement rather quickly. The Hornets are sending Devonte’ Graham to the franchise via a sign-and-trade deal.

Graham, who was the No. 34 overall pick back in 2018, is receiving a four-year contract worth $47 million upon arrival in New Orleans.

The deal will reportedly send a 2022 first-round pick back to Charlotte in exchange for Graham.

The young guard averaged 14.8 points and 5.4 assists while shooting just above 37% from the field and beyond the arc. The Pelicans have certainly been in need of a solid shooter alongside Brandon Ingram with Zion Williamson dominating the paint.

Graham may be able to fit that role and see himself be the ball-handler in certain situations as well.

