Police in Jersey Shore town 'actively searching for suicidal female armed with handgun'
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police in a Jersey Shore town are searching a wooded area for an armed woman threatening to kill herself. The Toms River Police Department said in a statement posted to Facebook, "Police are actively searching for a suicidal female armed with a handgun in the wooded area behind Edgewood apartments, and the access road that runs along the power lines behind the Silver Ridge apartment complex."www.audacy.com
Comments / 0