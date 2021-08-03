Big Agnes Introduces First Backpack Collection For Spring 2022

A new collaboration with the Dubai-based Fyne Jewellery and digital influencers Reem and Natalya Kanj is making our considered jewellery choices easier than ever before. While ethical jewellery was once pegged as ‘having a moment’, today more and more consumers are looking to build a jewellery box with a conscience, and when Fyne landed on the scene back in 2019, it helped us do just that. The Middle East’s first contemporary fine jewellery brand created in Dubai using conflict-free lab grown diamonds, its founder and third generation Lebanese diamantaire, Aya Ahmad, has now teamed up to create a new collection with Lebanese entrepreneurs Reem and Natalya Kanj, paying tribute to the stars and the skies. A limited-edition collaboration of five unique celestial pieces – two rings, a necklace, body chain, and a pair of earrings that are consciously-crafted in Dubai with responsibly sourced 18K gold and the highest calibre lab grown diamonds – the collection was designed with the Kanj sisters’ minimalist aesthetic in mind. Each design is also made in small batches using a made to order approach which allows the brand to minimise waste whilst simultaneously allowing their artisans to take the time to craft pieces that embody the brand’s “buy now, wear forever” ethos.