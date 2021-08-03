Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Big Agnes Introduces First Backpack Collection For Spring 2022

By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Agnes is introducing a line of technical backpacks for Spring 2022, a first for the 20-year-old brand. The collection of six backpacks ranges from 20-liters to 63-liters, made with GRS-certified recycled nylon fabric. Core to the collection is the “Trash Can” accessory on most models and a campaign, in...

sgbonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backpacks#Big Agnes#Mipan#Women#The Trash Can#Leave No Trace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Designers & CollectionsMOJEH

Introducing Stargazing: An Ethical Fine Jewellery Collection Made In Dubai

A new collaboration with the Dubai-based Fyne Jewellery and digital influencers Reem and Natalya Kanj is making our considered jewellery choices easier than ever before. While ethical jewellery was once pegged as ‘having a moment’, today more and more consumers are looking to build a jewellery box with a conscience, and when Fyne landed on the scene back in 2019, it helped us do just that. The Middle East’s first contemporary fine jewellery brand created in Dubai using conflict-free lab grown diamonds, its founder and third generation Lebanese diamantaire, Aya Ahmad, has now teamed up to create a new collection with Lebanese entrepreneurs Reem and Natalya Kanj, paying tribute to the stars and the skies. A limited-edition collaboration of five unique celestial pieces – two rings, a necklace, body chain, and a pair of earrings that are consciously-crafted in Dubai with responsibly sourced 18K gold and the highest calibre lab grown diamonds – the collection was designed with the Kanj sisters’ minimalist aesthetic in mind. Each design is also made in small batches using a made to order approach which allows the brand to minimise waste whilst simultaneously allowing their artisans to take the time to craft pieces that embody the brand’s “buy now, wear forever” ethos.
Designers & CollectionsComplex

Brownstone Unveils Its Spring/Summer 2021 Collection

Like many other brands and labels, Brownstone used their time under lockdowns to reflect on the brand’s identity and push their creative cues to new heights. The end result: Brownstone’s largest and most thoughtful collection to date. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles-based brand, led by twin brothers Warner and Waverly...
gearjunkie.com

Big Agnes Treks Into Backpack Territory

After 20 years of creating tents and sleeping gear, Big Agnes introduces its first backpacks, with six sustainable offerings for spring 2022. Big Agnes has always kept adventure junkies warm and dry. Now, it prepares to help them shoulder their loads. The collection of six backpacks range from 20 L...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Lazarus Naturals Launches Its New Sleep Collection Introducing CBN

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 29, 2021-- Lazarus Naturals knows that a healthy sleep cycle directly impacts its customers productivity levels and overall health. The company recently announced its Sleep Collection, introducing the addition of CBN—known to improve sleep and reduce pain. The high potency lineup delivers a blend of the company’s CBD, CBG, and CBN—in addition to effective, functional ingredients that support healthy sleeping habits.
Interior Designcaliforniahomedesign.com

Introducing the Medellín collection by César Giraldo for Tidelli

Emerging from a year that felt dark and somber is a burst of joyful color in the form of a new outdoor furniture collection created by L.A. designer César Giraldo for Brazilian-based maker, Tidelli. From an early age Colombian-born designer César Giraldo fell in love with the vibrant-hued structures that...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Highsnobiety Drops First In-house Collection

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — The Berlin-based streetwear website Highsnobiety Thursday is releasing its first in-house collection for the spring 2021 season. Masterminded by design director Nin Truong, who used to lead the Stüssy design team, the collection, titled BreachFriendz, serves as a celebration of friends hanging out again outdoors after lockdowns, and targets those who interact with Highsnobiety on multiple platforms.More from WWDTop Five Men’s Fashion Trends From Spring 2022 “The first release of the collection consists of simple colorful nylon water shorts, headwear, fun printed garments and, of course, a Yeti cooler. I love all of...
Video Gamesvrscout.com

‘The Climb 2’ Introducing Monthly Collectable Events On Quest

Collect event objects scattered throughout each level to unlock exclusive seasonal wristbands. German-based game developer Crytek today announced a major update for The Climb 2 that will introduce regular monthly updates, offering you the chance to earn exclusive wristbands inspired by the seasons. Originally released back in March 2021 on...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Weatherproof Fall Tech Apparel

Tech fashion label Arc’teryx is an expert in adventurous clothing and most recently, it launched a new collection of essential pieces made for the Fall/Winter 2021 season. It is full of minimal looks that are ready for the outdoors, including the waterproof Norvan LT hoodie that is perfect for runners.
Interior DesignDesign Milk

10 Metallic Accessory Ideas to Refresh Your Space

Nothing enhances a space quite like reflective surfaces bouncing light and adding a bit of glam. If too much shine frightens you, start with smaller elements, like an object or a lamp, in your favorite metallic finish. Whether you lean towards copper, chrome, brass or gold, there are plenty of decor items out there to add sophistication or polish. Here, we rounded up 10 metallic accessory ideas you can jump on to refresh your space.
Carssgbonline.com

GCI Outdoor To Showcase Latest Rocker Technology At OR Summer Market

GCI Outdoor will showcase it’s latest outdoor rocker technology this week at OR Summer Market* for Spring 2022. Its ComPack Rocker, shown below right, features its Torsion Rocking Technology, which uses a cylindrical design for lightweight rocking. “Our engineering team has been hard at work building out our line of...
HobbiesTheOneRing.net

Collecting The Precious: Introducing The Collecting The Precious Podcast

We here at TORn are very happy to introduce something new within the collectibles arena. We’ve been doing reviews and news blurbs under ‘Collecting The Precious’ for a decade now; so we’ve decided to branch out and add something new! MadeyeGamgee and myself (Elessar) are excited to sit down and talk about various collectibles topics, ranging from new collectibles and interviews with the artists, to tips to help new and old collectors alike. The very first episode is on YouTube now, and you can watch it below. In this first episode we cover mostly the cool things that came out of San Diego Comic-Con at Home 2021. We hope you enjoy this first episode, which comes in at just a little under three hours.
Steamboat Springs, COskyhinews.com

Big Agnes celebrates 20 years in Steamboat

It may have been 20 years ago, but Rich Hager still recalls how his fingers ached as he helped his good friend and now business partner Bill Gamber unload a shipping container filled with sleeping bags. “It was 7:30 a.m. in the morning and why wouldn’t somebody want to work...
EconomyCNBC

Loungefly's geeky backpacks are big business for collectible company Funko

Sales of Loungefly-branded products soared 132% to $29.6 million during the second quarter. While Loungefly accounted for only 12.5% of Funko's total sales, it is a fast-growing brand and has thrived even during the pandemic. The brand plans to expand its licensing to Major League Baseball, the National Football League,...
Home & GardenSFGate

New Siding & Shiplap From Pioneer Millworks, a Sustainable Line of Interior and Exterior Cladding Products

FARMINGTON, N.Y. (PRWEB) August 07, 2021. “Bringing sustainable and natural wood options that are made in U.S.A. to the exterior building material market allows folks to have healthy options for the outside of their spaces as well.” says Alan Lamparella General Manager of Pioneer Millworks, a leader in the reclaimed and sustainable wood industry. “We’ve always been committed to providing sustainable options to homeowners and the design and build community.”
Interior DesignCentre Daily

Design Recipes: Shades of gray

There was a year when on all the runways, gray was the “it” color. You literally saw gray everywhere in fashion. Then there was the trickle-down to home decor. In fact, the color gray is hotter than ever, especially in home decor. Have you noticed that gray tends to be an extremely popular wall color choice? Why? Because of its versatility and ability to blend with so many other colors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy