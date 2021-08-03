Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Priscilla Presley's Mother Dead at 91

By CJ
Posted by 
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cLvS6_0bFpgvyj00
Photo by Mike Brown/Getty Images

Priscilla Presley’s mother, Ann Lillian Iversen , has passed away. The mother-in-law of the late Elvis Presley has passed away at the age of 91.

Priscilla Presley took to Facebook on Monday to announce the passing of her mother.

Iversen gave birth to Priscilla when she was 19-years-old. Presley’s mother met US Navy pilot James Wagner in 1944 and was married 3 years later. Wagner was killed in a plane crash while returning home on leave when Priscilla was only six months old.

Ann later married U.S. Air Force officer Paul Beaulieu in 1948 and married a year later. Beaulieu was from Quebec, Canada and took over raising Priscilla.

I am heartbroken. My beautiful mother passed today. She was the light of our lives. She never wanted any attention on herself. Her children were her everything. May you Rest In Peace mom. You will always be with us. -Priscilla Presley

Click here to view photo gallery

Comments / 15

99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priscilla Presley
Person
Elvis Presley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Us Navy#U S Air Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
Wide Open Country

Watch Lisa Marie Presley Sing “Daddy Don’t Cry” With Elvis as Tribute

In 2007, for the 30th anniversary of Elvis Presley's death, his daughter Lisa Marie Presley decided to recreate one of his most popular songs, "In the Ghetto". After two hours in the studio, Lisa broke down in tears, saying it was one of the most special moments of her life since the song includes Elvis' original vocals. Although the lyrics clearly say "don't cry", let me tell you, it will leave you in tears! Her emotional performance is one of the most beautiful and moving tributes to Elvis I have ever seen. Grab that box of tissues!
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Priscilla Presley’s Son Navarone Posts Moving Tribute to Late Grandma

On Tuesday afternoon, Priscilla Presley‘s son, Navarone Garibaldi, shared a touching post on Instagram for his grandmother who passed away recently. On Monday night, Anna Lillian Iversen died at the age of 95. As the family paid tribute to the matriarch of the family, her grandson added his own moving message. Garibaldi also shared an older family photo of himself and his late grandmom. In the picture, Navarone is sitting down as Iversen stands behind him with her hands on his shoulders.
MusicPosted by
MarketRealist

Who Owns Elvis Presley's Rights? Royalties, Estate, and More

The King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley has been a figurehead in the music industry for decades since breaking onto the scene with his single "Heartbreak Hotel" in 1958. He was one of the most influential voices in the industry. At the time, many people predicted that he would have a long and lucrative career.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Priscilla Presley Reveals Little Known Fact About Elvis Presley: ‘In Case Those of This Generation Don’t Know’

On Sunday afternoon, Elvis Presley’s ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, shared a little-known fact about how Graceland’s barn got its name. Priscilla met The King abroad as a teenager when the musician was stationed in Germany during his time in the service. Three years later in 1962, Priscilla visited Elvis in America and she moved into Graceland in 1963. The couple married in May 1967, and nine months later they welcomed Presley’s only child, Lisa Marie, in February 1968.
RelationshipsAceShowbiz

Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support

In their ongoing bitter divorce, Michael Lockwood claims that the daughter of Elvis Presley should pay a portion of what she makes from her father's estate to cover expenses for their children. AceShowbiz - Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband has requested monthly child support in the couple's ongoing bitter divorce. According...
Posted by
Wide Open Country

Priscilla Presley Announces Mom's Death, Granddaughter Riley Keough Pays Tribute

Priscilla Presley has announced she suffered another tragic loss. The 76-year-old actress and ex-wife of Elvis Presley shared on Instagram that her mother, Anna Lillian Iversen, died at the age of 95. Sharing a photo of her mother, she stated, "I am heartbroken. My beautiful mother passed away today. She was the light of our lives. She never wanted any attention to herself. Her children were her everything. May you Rest In Peace mom. You will always be with us. ❤️."
TV Seriesc21media.net

Big Time goes for Dinner with Priscilla

Vancouver-based Big Time Decent Productions has teamed up with Canadian peer BroadbandTV Corp and LA prodco Hyperdrive Entertainment to develop a food-related series with Priscilla Presley. Titled Dinner with Priscilla, the series gives audiences an insider’s look at Presley’s world, her celebrity friends and the food that’s most important to...
Celebritiesoutsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Memphis Mafia Friend Opened Up About Priscilla’s Baby Shower Put on By Nancy Sinatra

A former member of Elvis Presley’s Memphis Mafia has shared their memories when an A-list celebrity threw a baby shower for Priscilla Presley. Elvis Presley’s daughter Lisa Marie Presley was born exactly nine months after her parents’ wedding in 1968. While Priscilla was pregnant, Elvis starred in Speedway alongside Nancy Sinatra. Sinatra would later host Priscilla Presley’s baby shower.
Celebritiesallthatsinteresting.com

22 Elvis Presley Facts That Reveal The Man Behind ‘The King Of Rock ‘N’ Roll’

From his stillborn twin brother to his surprising last words, these facts about Elvis Presley will make you see this legendary artist in a whole new light. Elvis Presley exploded onto the music scene in the 1950s, to the delight of young people and to the horror of their parents. But who was the so-called “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll”? These facts about Elvis Presley help paint a clearer picture of this American music icon.
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley Looks Like Royalty as He Rides a Gorgeous Horse at Graceland

Earlier this morning, the official Twitter account for Elvis Presley shared a rare photo of The King on one of his multiple horses at Graceland. Many Elvis fans know that he loved animals. He had peacocks and other birds, numerous dogs, a chimpanzee, and more. He also owned numerous horses, which he kept in stables in a barn on the mansion’s property. Graceland’s barn held The King’s beloved horses, including his wife Priscilla’s Quarter Horse named Domino. Additionally, it held Presley’s favorite Quarter Horse, his golden palomino named Rising Sun.
CelebritiesNME

Elvis Presley biographer claims bad genes killed star, not rock’n’roll excess

An Elvis Presley biographer has claimed that the rock’n’roll legend died not because he was a drug abuser, but because he had bad genes. According to author Sally Hoedel’s new book, Elvis: Destined To Die Young, the singer’s long-documented health problems – which were often written off as the consequences of addiction – could have been caused by Presley’s maternal grandparents, who were first cousins.
MusicPosted by
Wide Open Country

Elvis Presley’s Crazy First Appearance On ‘The Ed Sullivan Show’

The year was 1956: Dwight D. Eisenhower was competing for reelection, Grace Kelley was a princess, James Dean was the rebel without a cause, Ed Sullivan ruled Sunday night primetime, and all the teenagers were hanging out listening to "Heartbreak Hotel." Elvis Presley's first RCA single was an instant #1 hit that made Elvis a household name. In September of that year, capitalizing off the mania, Ed Sullivan took a chance by booking this controversial guest - and the two of them made television history.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Father Made Impactful Statement Before the King’s Death in 1977

Elvis Presley’s father Vernon once made an impactful statement about his son just a few weeks before his unfortunate death in 1977. Vernon Presley was very proud of all his son had accomplished in his life, despite being brought up under humbler means. In fact, Elvis Presley was one of, if not the most successful solo artist ever to live. But with fame comes scandal, imposters, and clout chasers. That is why the King kept his friend group small. The Memphis Mafia varies over the years. However, it only ever consisted of Elvis Presley’s closest and most trusted friends.

Comments / 15

Community Policy