Priscilla Presley's Mother Dead at 91

Photo by Mike Brown/Getty Images

Priscilla Presley’s mother, Ann Lillian Iversen , has passed away. The mother-in-law of the late Elvis Presley has passed away at the age of 91.

Priscilla Presley took to Facebook on Monday to announce the passing of her mother.

Iversen gave birth to Priscilla when she was 19-years-old. Presley’s mother met US Navy pilot James Wagner in 1944 and was married 3 years later. Wagner was killed in a plane crash while returning home on leave when Priscilla was only six months old.

Ann later married U.S. Air Force officer Paul Beaulieu in 1948 and married a year later. Beaulieu was from Quebec, Canada and took over raising Priscilla.