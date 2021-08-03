Woodville murder suspect shot by deputies, airlifted to hospital

The 31-year-old suspect in a deadly shooting of a woman in Woodville was shot by deputies Monday evening.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says Ruben Sanchez was shot by deputies at the Woodville cemetery.

Sanchez was airlifted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Sanchez is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Rachel Martinez at a Woodville home on Saturday. She was the sister of Sanchez's girlfriend.

Martinez died at the scene and Sanchez was not at the house when deputies arrived.

Court records show Sanchez was arrested by sheriff's deputies back in March.

In a statement of probable cause, a deputy writes that he punched a woman in the face and pushed her face into a bed to the point she couldn't breathe.

He also reportedly threatened to kill her.