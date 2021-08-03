Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Woodville, CA

Woodville murder suspect shot by deputies, airlifted to hospital

By Brian Johnson
Posted by 
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32YHQE_0bFpgikW00

The 31-year-old suspect in a deadly shooting of a woman in Woodville was shot by deputies Monday evening.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says Ruben Sanchez was shot by deputies at the Woodville cemetery.

Sanchez was airlifted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Sanchez is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Rachel Martinez at a Woodville home on Saturday. She was the sister of Sanchez's girlfriend.

Martinez died at the scene and Sanchez was not at the house when deputies arrived.

Court records show Sanchez was arrested by sheriff's deputies back in March.

In a statement of probable cause, a deputy writes that he punched a woman in the face and pushed her face into a bed to the point she couldn't breathe.

He also reportedly threatened to kill her.

Comments / 1

ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tulare County, CA
Tulare County, CA
Crime & Safety
Woodville, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Woodville, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy