THF Conversations Hosts Back to School with Sesame Workshop: An Innovative Approach to Inclusion & Diversity Education, Aug. 12th, 2021

DEARBORN, Mich. (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. On August 12th at 5:30 pm, The Henry Ford will host Sesame Workshop’s Akimi Gibson, Vice President & Education Publisher, Sesame Learning and Dr. Rosemarie T. Truglio, Senior Vice President, Curriculum and Content for THF Conversations: Back to School with Sesame Workshop: An Innovative Approach to Inclusion & Diversity Education. Hosted over Zoom and in collaboration with The Henry Ford’s inHub, the virtual conversation focuses on Sesame Workshop’s research on effective and innovative ways to discuss race, identity, and being an “upstander” with the youngest learners. The discussion will be hosted by The Henry Ford’s Senior Manager of Learning Services and On-Site Programs Phil Grumm. To register, visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_T8f9cFSpTyOIMPPlOXDLag.