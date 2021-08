The Ax Man cometh back home. Earlier this morning, the Milwaukee Brewers announced that they had acquired right-handed reliever John Axford from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for cash considerations. The Brewers and Blue Jays were able to complete this trade because Axford was on a minor league deal and had not previously been a part of anyone’s 40-man roster in 2021. In fact, Axford began the year as a studio analyst for the Blue Jays, then pitched for Team Canada in the Olympic tryouts, then he signed a minor league deal with Toronto in late June.