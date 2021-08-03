Windows 365 Will Be Priced At $20 A Month
$20 a month is actually not too bad of a price when you consider the conveniences that Windows 365 has to offer. For those unfamiliar, Windows 365 is a new service announced by Microsoft that lets users stream Windows. This will be useful for Mac users who might need to access Windows, especially since its newer M1 Mac computers in which it would be almost impossible for consumers to get their hands on a copy of the ARM version of Windows.www.ubergizmo.com
