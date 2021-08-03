Windows 365 Will Be Priced At $20 A Month

The motherboard is considered the heart of your PC. It holds everything from the RAM to connectors for peripherals. If you are trying to add more components to the motherboard, you must first ensure that the component and the motherboard are compatible. To do this, you have to know what motherboard you have. There are different ways you can find this out and, in this tutorial, I will show you how to check what motherboard you have on Windows 10 or 11 computers.