There are many, many, many mesh Wi-Fi systems that promise to deliver a strong network connection to every corner of your home, but one of the better ones in recent years has been the Google Wifi. It’s not the most powerful mesh system around, but the Google Wifi is easy to use and is almost always better than a single router. Now you can get a pack of three Google Wifi stations for $150 at multiple retailers, a savings of $50 from the normal price.