Priscilla Presley has announced she suffered another tragic loss. The 76-year-old actress and ex-wife of Elvis Presley shared on Instagram that her mother, Anna Lillian Iversen, died at the age of 95. Sharing a photo of her mother, she stated, "I am heartbroken. My beautiful mother passed away today. She was the light of our lives. She never wanted any attention to herself. Her children were her everything. May you Rest In Peace mom. You will always be with us. ❤️."