Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vineland, NJ

Two Dead: Cops Investigating Apparent Murder-suicide Near Vineland, NJ Hotel

By Chris Coleman
Posted by 
Cat Country 107.3
Cat Country 107.3
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office and the Vineland Police Department are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide. Authorities say police were called to the Quality Inn on West Landis Avenue in Vineland at around 1:15 Monday afternoon. Upon arrival, officers found a 41-year-old woman inside a vehicle who had been shot to death. A short time later, cops found a 44-year-old man dead from what appears to be a self-inflicted gun shot wound.

catcountry1073.com

Comments / 0

Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cumberland County, NJ
City
Vineland, NJ
Vineland, NJ
Crime & Safety
Cumberland County, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Vineland, NJPosted by
Cat Country 107.3

Man Driving The Car In Drive-By Shooting Of Vineland Girl Behind Bars

Keeping you updated with what's going on with the awful events that transpired in Vineland over the 4th of July weekend last month. To recap: a little girl, 10-year-old Jasayde Holder, lost her life as a result of a drive-by shooting that took place on West Earl Drive on July 4th. The victim was shot in the chest and eventually passed away after arriving at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland. What should've been a holiday that would've held great memories for the child turned out to be her last on this earth. She wasn't the target, but she ended up paying the price.
Egg Harbor Township, NJPosted by
Cat Country 107.3

Woman Killed; Cops Investigating Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Hit-and-run Accident

Authorities continue to investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened last week in Egg Harbor Township. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department say minutes after midnight last Tuesday, July 28th, 61-year-old Star Wardell of Egg Harbor Township was crossing Washington Avenue when she was struck and killed by a vehicle.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Cat Country 107.3

Teen Critically Hurt in Accident Caused by a Deer in Ocean County, NJ

Cops in one Ocean County township say a teenager was critically injured in a crash Saturday evening which was caused by a deer. Cops were called to the area of Beckerville Road and Central Avenue in Whiting, Manchester Township, around 7:30 PM Saturday for the report of a crash. Arriving officers found 19-year-old Isaish Shabazz of Whiting inside of a Subaru, still wearing a seat belt, which had extensive damage.
Williamstown, NJPosted by
Cat Country 107.3

Firefighters Spend Hours Battling Junkyard Fire in Williamstown, NJ

For the second time in two days, firefighters had their hands full as they battled another junkyard fire in South Jersey. The Collings Lakes Fire Department says at about 6:15 Monday evening, they and other crews were called out to 1041 Morgan Road in Williamstown, the site of South State Auto Parts LLC, for a multiple-alarm junkyard fire. Officials say at the scene they found numerous vehicles burning inside the yard.
Wildwood Crest, NJPosted by
Cat Country 107.3

Wildwood Crest NJ Cops: Highly Intoxicated Man Arrested Twice in Two Days

Cops in Wildwood Crest say a man is facing charges after being arrested twice in the span of 48 hours; he was "highly intoxicated" both times. Officials say in the late afternoon hours of last Thursday, July 22nd, Wildwood Crest officers responded to the area of Cardinal Road and Atlantic Avenue for a report of a disorderly person in a parking lot. The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Christopher Stonelake from Wallingford, PA, was found to be, "highly intoxicated, uncooperative, and confrontational with officers while they investigated the incident." According to a press release, while being arrested, Stonelake resisted the officers, who sustained minor injuries during the struggle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy