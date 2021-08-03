Two Dead: Cops Investigating Apparent Murder-suicide Near Vineland, NJ Hotel

Keeping you updated with what's going on with the awful events that transpired in Vineland over the 4th of July weekend last month. To recap: a little girl, 10-year-old Jasayde Holder, lost her life as a result of a drive-by shooting that took place on West Earl Drive on July 4th. The victim was shot in the chest and eventually passed away after arriving at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland. What should've been a holiday that would've held great memories for the child turned out to be her last on this earth. She wasn't the target, but she ended up paying the price.