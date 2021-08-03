Cancel
Hopkins County, TX

Active COVID-19 Case Count In Hopkins County On The Rise

KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 6 days ago
As has been the case across the state an country, the active COVID-19 case county in Hopkins County rose significantly over the last week, but, unlike in some larger cities where hospitals are having to divert COVID-19 patients to other healthcare facilities, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs is still able to accept new patients. In fact hospitals in the region continue to be at less than the 15 percent identified by the state last year as being at “high capacity.”

www.ksstradio.com

