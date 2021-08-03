NBA News: Will Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Actually Test Free Agency?

When Kawhi Leonard signed a multi-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers a couple of years back, the veteran forward had a player-option attached to the final year of his contract. This upcoming season, Leonard could earn $36 million for opting in.

But it seems he'll be seeking another contract. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Leonard plans to decline his option, making him a free agent for the first time since he left the Raptors in 2019.

Now that Leonard is free to hit the open market, what's his plan? According to Haynes' report on Sunday, Leonard isn't exactly testing free agency waters as stars typically do. Although he declined his player option to return to the Clippers and make $36 million for this season, Leonard reportedly still wants to return to the team and the Clippers will obviously do what they can to ensure that happens.

"It would not be out of the question for Leonard to envision a brighter basketball-playing future elsewhere, but L.A. is his home, he will be rehabbing all season, and he can make more money from the Clippers than anybody else next summer. The decision seems clear, but no one in the NBA is more opaque than Leonard."

If Leonard were serious about changing teams potentially, many organizations would be lining up to bring in the All-Star's services including the Philadelphia 76ers. However, history shows that the chances of Leonard landing in the City of Brotherly Love are slim to none.

Back when Leonard tested free agency after his one-year stint with the Raptors, the Sixers were among the star-hunting teams in the offseason that could've afforded Lenoard's contract demands when free agency opened up.

But the star forward had his sights set on one of the two Los Angeles-based teams. While nothing is impossible in the NBA, Leonard will more than likely find his way back with the Clippers when he returns to the floor after recovering from his ACL injury.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.