NY senators to seek ideas from voters at Syracuse hearing on how to improve elections
A group of state senators is seeking input from voters on how to improve election administration in New York. State Sens. John Mannion, Rachel May and Zellnor Myrie will co-chair a hearing at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry's Gateway Center. The goal of the hearing, according to a news release announcing the event, is to gather testimony from voters.auburnpub.com
