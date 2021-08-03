Cancel
Public Health

NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: A Collection of Interesting News

By Editor
tillamookcountypioneer.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn editorial in yesterday’s Oregonian reflects much of my own thinking on recent COVID developments. Here are some excerpts:. Rising COVID-19 case counts, increasing hospitalizations and the return of masks may feel like 2020 all over again. But at the risk of stating the obvious, this isn’t 2020. While COVID-19 is far from over, the circumstances of the pandemic have changed entirely from a year ago. The broad availability of a safe and effective vaccine has dramatically shrunk the risk for the 2.3 million Oregonians who have already been fully immunized — and it could do the same for the remaining population that has yet to be vaccinated. Instead of last year’s mentality of fear and shutdowns, navigating this year’s reality requires something markedly different – the confidence and commitment to stay the course.

