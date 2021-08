The Los Angeles Dodgers had an up and down month of July, as they continued to navigate their World Series title defense. The team went 14-12 (.538), their worst month by winning percentage on the year so far. The team came into the month riding a nine-game winning streak and started July 4-0, but would only go 10-12 the rest of the month and lose ground in the NL West, dropping to three games out of first.