Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Shiseido Co. Ltd. said Thursday that it is launching an innovations fund with Boyu Capital to explore investment opportunities in China’s emerging cosmetics and wellness brands, plus related technology, such as e-commerce. The fund is expected to be operational this year.More from WWDTop Five Men’s Fashion Trends From Spring 2022 China is in the scope of all major beauty companies today, as the country’s emerging middle class has a keen appetite for skin care, makeup and — most recently — fragrance, as well. Last year, China became the second-largest beauty and personal-care market worldwide...