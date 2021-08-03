Cairo based Fintech CreditFins, a Credit Card Management Service, Secures Funding from Flat6Labs, AUC Angels, Others
Cairo-headquartered CreditFins, a credit card management service provider, has acquired an undisclosed amount of capital via a pre-seed round. CreditFins’ investment round has been led by Flat6Labs, AUC Angels, TA Telecom Holding, along with contributions from other technology-focused angel investors. CreditFins has also graduated from the 16th cycle of Flat6Labs’...www.crowdfundinsider.com
