Cairo based Fintech CreditFins, a Credit Card Management Service, Secures Funding from Flat6Labs, AUC Angels, Others

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCairo-headquartered CreditFins, a credit card management service provider, has acquired an undisclosed amount of capital via a pre-seed round. CreditFins’ investment round has been led by Flat6Labs, AUC Angels, TA Telecom Holding, along with contributions from other technology-focused angel investors. CreditFins has also graduated from the 16th cycle of Flat6Labs’...

#Credit Card Debt#Fintech Creditfins#Secures Funding#Auc Angels#Ta Telecom Holding#Flat6labs#Cairo Seed Program#The Central Bank Of Egypt#Magnitt#Vc#Egyptian#Fy 2020#Middle East Fintech News
