Garth Brooks addresses fans after postponed concert at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country star Garth Brooks addressed fans Monday night following his postponed performance at Nissan Stadium due to strong storms Saturday night. Nissan Stadium made the call just after 9:15 p.m. Saturday to postpone the event after the concert was initially delayed. Opening performers Chris Young, Emmylou Harris and Trisha Yearwood had been able to play a few songs before the storms rolled in, but Garth had not yet taken the stage.