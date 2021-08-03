Cancel
Nashville, TN

Garth Brooks addresses fans after postponed concert at Nissan Stadium

By Nikki McGee
WKRN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country star Garth Brooks addressed fans Monday night following his postponed performance at Nissan Stadium due to strong storms Saturday night. Nissan Stadium made the call just after 9:15 p.m. Saturday to postpone the event after the concert was initially delayed. Opening performers Chris Young, Emmylou Harris and Trisha Yearwood had been able to play a few songs before the storms rolled in, but Garth had not yet taken the stage.

