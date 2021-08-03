How to Turn Off Notifications Temporarily on Android

The best Android phones can do just about anything these days — did you know they can even make phone calls, but you probably want to learn how to block incoming calls, right? You've probably gotten your fair share of spam calls in the last few years, and many carriers are actively working to prevent spam and "robocalls" from happening, but some people don't want to receive calls at all. Whether you use VoIP services, carry a work phone that only needs access to data, or prefer texting over calling, here's how you can quickly disable all incoming calls from ringing your phone.