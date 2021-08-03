How to Turn Off Notifications Temporarily on Android
Notifications are a godsend until you need to do something important on your phone. that’s when notifications become a curse. Picture this: you are sharing a screen during your meeting or class, and your friend sends you a really awkward message. All the meeting participants will see the notification. Fortunately, such a blooper can easily be avoided by temporarily turning off notifications on your Android phone.www.maketecheasier.com
Comments / 0