The Bachelorette finale spoilers: Will Katie Thurston pick Justin or Blake?

From the very first episode, producers have positioned Greg, a 28-year-old marketing sales representative from New Jersey, as the front runner on this season of The Bachelorette. Bachelorette Katie bestowed upon the sad-eyed, floppy-haired Greg the first impression rose, and with the help of producers, she picked him for the first one-on-one date and — this is rare — another one-on-one date after that. In contrast to season villains like Thomas, the real-estate broker who made the mistake of admitting he wanted to be the Bachelor, Greg has been portrayed as the Good Guy in every episode. Until last night, I assumed he was going to “win” the show and propose to Katie, and that all the other story lines — like former contestant Blake showing up halfway through the season — were just for fun.