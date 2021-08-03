The Bachelorette finale spoilers: Will Katie Thurston pick Justin or Blake?
When The Bachelorette finale airs on ABC next week, what is Katie Thurston going to do — will she choose either Justin or Blake?. At this point, we should just be happy that Katie is still a part of the show after briefly contemplating an exit tonight. Greg’s exit was ugly — quite possibly the ugliest exit we’ve ever seen on the show in a while. He was legitimately angry and we don’t think that Katie wanted to hurt him. The dude just couldn’t let it go.cartermatt.com
