When Calls the Heart season 9 photo: Basking in the sun…

The Power of Veto Competition happened today on Big Brother 23 and in the aftermath of that, we can prepare for an entertaining stretch of time ahead. Let’s start with the following, in the event you missed it yesterday: Britini won the Veto! She’s officially safe now for the week, and Derek X. gets at least part of what he wants. He has an opportunity to nominate Christian for eviction, though we’re sure he would have preferred to do this in a way where Sarah Beth wasn’t also on the block. There is no guarantee, after all, that he is going to be evicted in this scenario.