When Calls the Heart season 9 photo: Basking in the sun…
The production of When Calls the Heart season 9 is currently underway, and isn’t it nice to get little tidbits here and there?. Personally, some of our favorites are the ones that feature interesting peeks as to how the show is made and this time around, that includes a look into how the actors keep their hair and makeup together in the heat. Filming outdoor scenes is hard! You have to make sure that the conditions stay good, and that the makeup of the cast members stays together under the at-times blistering sun.cartermatt.com
