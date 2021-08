Just over a week after the Alabama star was selected by the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the NBA, Joshua Primo is proving his value in the NBA’s summer league. In his first game of the summer, he managed a stat line of 11 points, three rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes of game time against the Utah “Blue.” In Primo’s second game, against the Memphis Grizzlies, Primo looked even better by recording a stat line of 17 points, one rebound and three assists in 31 minutes. The Spurs are currently 0-3, but the Toronto native is showing positive progress during his first two games in the NBA.