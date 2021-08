(WHDH) — Two people who traveled from the United States to Canada have been ordered to pay nearly $16,000 each in fines for providing fake COVID-19 vaccination credentials. As of July 5, fully vaccinated travelers who wish to be considered for the eased quarantine and testing requirements in Canada must electronically submit their proof of vaccination documentation into ArriveCAN prior to arrival at the port of entry, according to the Public Health Agency of canada.