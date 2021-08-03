Cancel
Re: some Walk-on was in line for a scholly - not gonna be happy.***

 6 days ago

Enrolling in Ohio State this fall. Probably was going to be some QB transfers anyway, but Miller and McCord probably gone sooner rather than later. Creates a monster logjam at QB. Not even mentioning the 3rd and 4th string, what do you do with a 3rd year former 5* in Stroud who presumably has a year of starts under his belt vs this hyped up 5* recruit who has played probably sparingly in 2021 after skipping his senior year of high school?

