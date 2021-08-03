Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Your turn: Aug. 3

expressnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCriminal charges for marijuana hurt everyone. Texas continues to penalize people, especially communities of color, with 44 percent of all drug arrests in the state in 2018 accounting for possession charges, the ACLU has reported. Current laws make up to 2 ounces of marijuana a Class B misdemeanor, with potential of up to 180 days jail time and a $2,000 fine.

www.expressnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Sense#Marijuana#Texans#House#Capitol#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
ACLU
Related
Irving, TXhngn.com

$2,000 Extra Stimulus Checks Will Be Given to Americans, Will You Qualify?

Struggling Americans in some states in the country will receive extra Stimulus Checks up to $2,000 in the upcoming weeks. In a recently published article in The Sun, A proposal to offer a $2,000 incentive to teachers who intend to return to class in the autumn was accepted by a school board in Irving, Texas. Officials want to express their gratitude to employees who have persevered in the face of the global pandemic.
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Announced For Selected Citizens

Stimulus Check has been announced in some states. These payments will be rolled out to a specific set of citizens. At a time when the government is uninterested, these payments are welcome. As many as four American states have designed their Stimulus Checks. These payments will surely lighten up the mood in gloomy circumstances.
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Now what? Texas Democrats have a very hard choice to make

(CNN) — On Friday at midnight, the Texas legislature's special session -- the one in which Democrats fled the state in order to keep a stringent voting bill from being passed -- will come to a close. On Saturday at noon, the next special session of the legislature will open.
Public Healthexpressnews.com

Commentary: Abbott's order may lead to suffering, but not liability

Gov. Greg Abbott’s mandate prohibiting Texas governmental entities or public officials from requiring people to wear masks is likely to make life less safe for potential victims of COVID-19. Presumably, the order will result in less mask-wearing overall and increased transmission of the disease. Some may suffer COVID-19-related personal injuries...
Lawamericanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin wants states to sue gun manufacturers, dealers over gun crimes

On Thursday, White House officials met with several states’ attorneys general to discuss potential moves they can make to “hold accountable” gun manufacturers and dealers when their firearms end up being used in shootings. According to USA Today, the hour-long virtual meeting largely focused on the federal Protection of Lawful...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
@LockerRoom

Buyers’ Remorse: Americans Sour On Biden

I’ve written previously about Gallup polling data and analysis that shows President Biden is losing the support of the American people. Here are my thoughts on the data from about two weeks ago, followed by a key paragraph excerpted from Gallup:. If you’re the president, you’re likely most concerned about...
Bexar County, TXexpressnews.com

Editorial: Be brave, gov; do right thing to stop surge

Communities across Texas and much of the United States are grappling with the latest spike in COVID-19. Too many of us let our guards down, and, in turn, let one another down. Now, government officials and medical leaders are sounding alarms as hospitalizations and deaths again spike. It didn’t have...
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Courts To Require Masks At All Times Starting Monday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Following the release of new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera on Friday ordered a universal masking mandate, regardless of vaccination status, in all courtrooms and judicial facilities. The new order takes effect Monday and applies to everyone except children age 2 and younger. “As the new CDC protocols include wearing masks indoors outside of the home, regardless of vaccination status, in counties of ‘substantial’ or ‘high’ transmission levels, the Judiciary is adhering to these measures to ensure that we continue to protect, as much as possible, the health and safety of all who use the courts and court services, as well as the judges and Judiciary personnel,” Barbera said in a statement. After a lengthy shutdown to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maryland courts returned to resumed jury trials in April. In June, Barbera eased restrictions on masks in the courtroom for people who are fully vaccinated, complying with CDC guidance at that time.
Lawpresspublications.com

Attorney general expands FirstEnergy lawsuit

Attorney General Dave Yost announced he has expanded his racketeering lawsuit in the FirstEnergy/Larry Householder scandal to include new defendants and additional allegations based on recent filings by the U.S. Department of Justice in its criminal case. The new filing adds as defendants:. - Charles Jones, the recently fired chief...
Politicsthechiefleader.com

Give Cuomo His Day in Court

To the Editor: The intense, almost fanatical, effort to force Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign is not fair to him and it makes a mockery of our legal system. Cuomo denies wrongdoing, even though he admits that his actions or words might have made his accusers uncomfortable or even abused. He has a right to his day in court, and the prosecutors and accusers have the right to take various forms of legal action against him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy