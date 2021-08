By now, you probably know that it's important to slather your face and body in SPF before you go outside, but what about your lips? You likely have a favorite lip balm that you reach for whenever your lips are feeling cracked or parched, but it may or may not contain SPF. If you're going to be exposed to UV rays at all, it might be a good idea to consider adding a lip balm with SPF to your beauty repertoire (you can even wear it under or over your favorite lipstick).