Good morning, Taunton! Today is Wednesday, July 28. Since we're halfway through the week, why not treat yourself? It is, after all, National Milk Chocolate Day. Go for it!. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday updated its recommendations in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, urging everyone in areas of “high or substantial” COVID spread to wear masks in indoor public spaces to prevent transmission — even vaccinated people. Bristol County is classified by the CDC as an area of substantial transmission. COVID causes have been increasing in Taunton the past couple weeks — there have been 30 new cases in the last 14 days, as opposed to recent weeks, when new cases were in the single digits. So keep that mask handy, and stay safe out there, folks.