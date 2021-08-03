Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chaffee County, CO

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft; Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Leadville Vicinity, Lake County Below 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Saguache County East of Continental Divide below 10000 Ft; Saguache County West of Continental Divide Below 10000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Upper Rio Grande Valley, Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Chaffee County above 9000Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Chaffee and Lake counties, the eastern San Juans and La Garita mountains, the Sangre De Cristo mountains, central and western Fremont county, the Wet mountains and Wet mountain valley and Huerfano county. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * The Monsoon plume will push eastward and bring another day of slow moving, heavy rain producing thunderstorms to the area. Flash flooding will be possible, especially considering the already saturated soil conditions. Burn scars will be especially susceptible. * Mud flows and rock slides will be possible in and near burn scars and steep terrain. Creeks, streams and normally dry washes may experience rapid flooding with damage to roads possible in and near these drainage ways. The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Colorado, south central Colorado and southeast Colorado, including the following areas, Eastern Fremont County,the San Luis Valley, Pikes Peak, Teller County and the Rampart Range and Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet. * From Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * A weather disturbance moving through the monsoon plume will trigger more widespread showers and thunderstorms across the region capable of producing very heavy rainfall on Tuesday. With the ground already saturated from recent rainfall, this will lead to a significant chance for flash flooding, especially for areas with saturated soils and in and near steeper terrain. * Mud flows and rock slides will be possible in and near burn scars and steep terrain. Creeks, streams and normally dry washes may experience rapid flooding with damage to roads possible in and near these drainage ways.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Conejos County, CO
County
Fremont County, CO
County
Saguache County, CO
State
Colorado State
County
Rio Grande County, CO
County
Las Animas County, CO
County
Chaffee County, CO
County
Huerfano County, CO
County
Costilla County, CO
County
Pueblo County, CO
County
Lake County, CO
County
Custer County, CO
County
Mineral County, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#San Juan Mountains#Continental Divide#The Flash Flood Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Chickasaw County, IAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chickasaw, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 04:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Chickasaw; Floyd FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN FLOYD AND SOUTHWESTERN CHICKASAW COUNTIES At 442 AM CDT, radar showed thunderstorms had ended across the warned area and river gauges showed water levels receding. However, flash flooding is likely ongoing in some areas following 3 to 8 inches of rainfall earlier. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Charles City, New Hampton, Nashua, Marble Rock, Ionia, Chickasaw, Bassett, Bunns Woods County Park, Howards Wood Recreational Area, Midway, Carrville, River Ranch Campground, Bradford, County Roads B 60 And T 64, Powersville, Highway 18 And County V 18, Twin Ponds Park, Oakwood, New Hampton Airport and Highway 14 And County Road B 60. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Vernon County, WIweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 06:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 19:40:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this evening at 700 PM CDT. Target Area: Vernon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at Readstown affecting Vernon County. For the Kickapoo River...including Ontario, La Farge, Viola, Readstown, Soldiers Grove, Gays Mills, Steuben...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Kickapoo River at Readstown. * Until Wednesday evening. * At 6:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 12.1 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 AM CDT Monday was 12.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 5.5 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, The park along the river begins to flood. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, The park along the river experiences significant flooding. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Water is up to the bottom of the Charles Street Bridge. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.4 feet on 06/02/2014.
Adams County, WAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for East Slopes Northern Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: East Slopes Northern Cascades; Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Moses Lake Area; Northeast Blue Mountains; Northeast Mountains; Okanogan Highlands; Okanogan Valley; Upper Columbia Basin; Washington Palouse; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s to 106 degrees possible. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat combined with unusually warm overnight temperatures will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses. Conditions will be difficult for residents without air conditioners. Those working or participating in outdoor activities will also be vulnerable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wildfire smoke in the region could alter afternoon temperatures and reduce the risk of extreme heat. The amount of wildfire activity and subsequent smoke in the region may play a role in how hot the temperatures are Thursday and through the weekend.
Macon County, ILweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Macon, Moultrie, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 08:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Macon; Moultrie; Shelby The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Christian County in central Illinois South Central Macon County in central Illinois Central Moultrie County in central Illinois Northwestern Shelby County in central Illinois * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 628 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen in an area from Moweaqua east to Bethany. Minor flooding is likely. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sullivan, Moweaqua, Bethany, Allenville, Kirksville and Cadwell. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area.
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Umpqua Basin, Umpqua National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Umpqua Basin; Umpqua National Forest FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR HAINES 6 WITH EXISTING FIRE FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 616 AND 617 * Impacts: Very dry and unstable conditions will support extreme fire behavior. Plume domination is possible with locally-generated erratic and gusty winds. Spotting could be problematic. * Affected areas: The Jack Fire, Skyline Complex and Devils Knob Complex spread across fire weather zones 616 and 617. * Weather: Humidity As low as 15 percent with a Haines 6. Gusty and erratic winds are possible near smoke plumes. Precautionary/preparedness actions A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life- threatening. Check weather.gov/medford for forecast updates and a possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning.
Coos County, ORweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Central Douglas County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Eastern Douglas County Foothills; Jackson County; Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon high temperatures of 102 to 112 degrees possible and overnight low temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s. * WHERE...In Oregon: The inland west side valleys including the Rogue Valley, Illinois Valley, and Umpqua Valley. This includes Medford, Ashland, Grants Pass, and Roseburg. In California: The Shasta Valley, Scott Valley, and Klamath River Valleys. This includes Weed, Happy Camp, Mt. Shasta, and Fort Jones. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Extremely hot days, warm overnight lows, and the extended nature of this heat wave may make it especially difficult to get any relief from the heat. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Dubuque County, IAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dubuque, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 04:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dubuque; Jackson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Jo Daviess, northwestern Jackson and southern Dubuque Counties through 615 AM CDT At 537 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Peosta, or 9 miles southwest of Dubuque, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Dubuque, Galena, Asbury, Bellevue, Cascade, Epworth, East Dubuque, Peosta, La Motte, Menominee, St. Donatus, Centralia, Sageville, Bernard, Zwingle, Durango, Rice, Graf, Dubuque Regional Airport and Fillmore. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 20:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-08 23:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: La Paz THE ARROYO AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN LA PAZ COUNTY Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Arroyo and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Benton County, ORweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Cascade Foothills in Lane County, Cascades in Lane County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Cascade Foothills in Lane County; Cascades in Lane County; Central Coast Range of Western Oregon; Coast Range of Northwest Oregon; Lower Columbia; Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills; Northern Oregon Cascades; Upper Hood River Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 100 possible. * WHERE...Portions of Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Afternoon high temperatures are expected to rise to 90 to 95 degrees on Wednesday, then continue to increase to 95 to 100 degrees for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will remain in the 90 to 95 degree range on Saturday. Additionally, overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s during this time, limiting recovery time and adding to an increased risk for heat related illnesses.
Chickasaw County, IAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chickasaw, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 05:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chickasaw; Floyd FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN FLOYD AND SOUTHWESTERN CHICKASAW COUNTIES Flood waters continue to recede. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed any remaining road closures.
Rockingham County, VAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 18:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-08 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Rockingham The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Rockingham County in western Virginia * Until 945 PM EDT. * At 635 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Massanutten... Montevideo Mcgaheysville... Penn Laird Rocky Bar... Keezletown FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Lincoln County, WAweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Spokane Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 04:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Spokane Area DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Davenport, Cheney, Rockford, Spokane and Liberty Lake. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. Conditions may change rapidly. Use caution when traveling.
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 20:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-08 23:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: La Paz THE ARROYO AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN LA PAZ COUNTY At 913 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain from earlier thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern La Paz County This includes the following streams and drainages Cunningham Wash, Bouse Wash, and portions of Highway 72.
Brookings County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brookings, Clay, Lake, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Moody, Turner by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 05:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-09 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brookings; Clay; Lake; Lincoln; Minnehaha; Moody; Turner; Union; Yankton Areas of dense fog this morning Use caution early this morning as fog has developed overnight in many areas east of the James River. This fog is locally dense, with greatest reduction in visibility in areas near the Buffalo Ridge extending into northwest Iowa, and also along Interstate 29 from Brookings to around Dell Rapids. Patchy dense fog was also located from northeast Nebraska eastward along highway 20 in northwest Iowa. The visibility in the morning fog should begin to improve toward 8 to 9 am.
Winnebago County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Winnebago A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO AND EASTERN WAUSHARA COUNTIES At 433 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Napowan Scout Camp to 6 miles northeast of Redgranite to near Berlin, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Redgranite, Lake Poygan, Napowan Scout Camp, Silver Lake, Pine River, Saxeville, Spring Lake, Lohrville, Orihula and Auroraville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Waushara County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Waushara, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Waushara; Winnebago A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO AND EASTERN WAUSHARA COUNTIES At 433 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Napowan Scout Camp to 6 miles northeast of Redgranite to near Berlin, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Redgranite, Lake Poygan, Napowan Scout Camp, Silver Lake, Pine River, Saxeville, Spring Lake, Lohrville, Orihula and Auroraville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Fremont County, WYweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-09 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF; Salt and Wyoming Ranges, West Zone Bridger Teton NF; West Wind River Mountains, East Zone Bridger Teton NF RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds could cause erratic fire behavior and quick growth of any new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY Fire Zone....288. In West Central WY Fire Zones...414...416. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont. In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette. * WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY: 12 to 20 percent.
Siskiyou County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Central Siskiyou County, South Central Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County; South Central Siskiyou County; Western Siskiyou County EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon high temperatures of 102 to 112 degrees possible and overnight low temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s. * WHERE...In Oregon: The inland west side valleys including the Rogue Valley, Illinois Valley, and Umpqua Valley. This includes Medford, Ashland, Grants Pass, and Roseburg. In California: The Shasta Valley, Scott Valley, and Klamath River Valleys. This includes Weed, Happy Camp, Mt. Shasta, and Fort Jones. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Extremely hot days, warm overnight lows, and the extended nature of this heat wave may make it especially difficult to get any relief from the heat. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Outagamie County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Outagamie, Waupaca by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Outagamie; Waupaca A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN WINNEBAGO...NORTHEASTERN WAUSHARA...WAUPACA AND WESTERN OUTAGAMIE COUNTIES At 455 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Waupaca to near Fremont to near Lake Poygan, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Appleton, Waupaca, Menasha, Little Chute, New London, Clintonville, Fremont, Lake Poygan, Hartman Creek State Park and Chain O` Lakes-King. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy