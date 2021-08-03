Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 19:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft; Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Leadville Vicinity, Lake County Below 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Saguache County East of Continental Divide below 10000 Ft; Saguache County West of Continental Divide Below 10000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Upper Rio Grande Valley, Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Chaffee County above 9000Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Chaffee and Lake counties, the eastern San Juans and La Garita mountains, the Sangre De Cristo mountains, central and western Fremont county, the Wet mountains and Wet mountain valley and Huerfano county. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * The Monsoon plume will push eastward and bring another day of slow moving, heavy rain producing thunderstorms to the area. Flash flooding will be possible, especially considering the already saturated soil conditions. Burn scars will be especially susceptible. * Mud flows and rock slides will be possible in and near burn scars and steep terrain. Creeks, streams and normally dry washes may experience rapid flooding with damage to roads possible in and near these drainage ways. The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Colorado, south central Colorado and southeast Colorado, including the following areas, Eastern Fremont County,the San Luis Valley, Pikes Peak, Teller County and the Rampart Range and Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet. * From Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * A weather disturbance moving through the monsoon plume will trigger more widespread showers and thunderstorms across the region capable of producing very heavy rainfall on Tuesday. With the ground already saturated from recent rainfall, this will lead to a significant chance for flash flooding, especially for areas with saturated soils and in and near steeper terrain. * Mud flows and rock slides will be possible in and near burn scars and steep terrain. Creeks, streams and normally dry washes may experience rapid flooding with damage to roads possible in and near these drainage ways.