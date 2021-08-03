Flood Advisory issued for Garfield, Mesa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 03:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Garfield; Mesa The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Garfield County in west central Colorado Northeastern Mesa County in west central Colorado * Until 945 PM MDT. * At 744 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of South Central Garfield and Northeastern Mesa Counties This includes the following streams and drainages North Dry Fork, Little Horsethief Creek, Dry Fork Roan Creek, Kimball Creek, Colorado River, South Dry Fork and Roan Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.