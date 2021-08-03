Special Weather Statement issued for Broadwater, Gallatin, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 13:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broadwater; Gallatin; Meagher SCATTERED SHOWERS WITH ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CENTRAL BROADWATER...SOUTH CENTRAL MEAGHER AND NORTH CENTRAL GALLATIN COUNTIES At 742 PM MDT, scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms were located near Toston, or 9 miles southeast of Townsend, moving northeast at 15 mph. A period of heavy rain and winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these showers and storms. Locations impacted include Townsend, Toston and Radersburg. This includes Highway 12 between mile markers 1 and 30, and between mile markers 77 and 92. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.