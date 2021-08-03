Cancel
Alamosa County, CO

Flash Flood Watch issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Colorado, south central Colorado and southeast Colorado, including the following areas, Eastern Fremont County,the San Luis Valley, Pikes Peak, Teller County and the Rampart Range and Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet. * From Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * A weather disturbance moving through the monsoon plume will trigger more widespread showers and thunderstorms across the region capable of producing very heavy rainfall on Tuesday. With the ground already saturated from recent rainfall, this will lead to a significant chance for flash flooding, especially for areas with saturated soils and in and near steeper terrain. * Mud flows and rock slides will be possible in and near burn scars and steep terrain. Creeks, streams and normally dry washes may experience rapid flooding with damage to roads possible in and near these drainage ways.

alerts.weather.gov

Chickasaw County, IAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chickasaw, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 04:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Chickasaw; Floyd FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN FLOYD AND SOUTHWESTERN CHICKASAW COUNTIES At 442 AM CDT, radar showed thunderstorms had ended across the warned area and river gauges showed water levels receding. However, flash flooding is likely ongoing in some areas following 3 to 8 inches of rainfall earlier. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Charles City, New Hampton, Nashua, Marble Rock, Ionia, Chickasaw, Bassett, Bunns Woods County Park, Howards Wood Recreational Area, Midway, Carrville, River Ranch Campground, Bradford, County Roads B 60 And T 64, Powersville, Highway 18 And County V 18, Twin Ponds Park, Oakwood, New Hampton Airport and Highway 14 And County Road B 60. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Vernon County, WIweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 06:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 19:40:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this evening at 700 PM CDT. Target Area: Vernon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at Readstown affecting Vernon County. For the Kickapoo River...including Ontario, La Farge, Viola, Readstown, Soldiers Grove, Gays Mills, Steuben...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Kickapoo River at Readstown. * Until Wednesday evening. * At 6:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 12.1 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 AM CDT Monday was 12.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 5.5 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, The park along the river begins to flood. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, The park along the river experiences significant flooding. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Water is up to the bottom of the Charles Street Bridge. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.4 feet on 06/02/2014.
Coos County, ORweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Central Douglas County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Eastern Douglas County Foothills; Jackson County; Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon high temperatures of 102 to 112 degrees possible and overnight low temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s. * WHERE...In Oregon: The inland west side valleys including the Rogue Valley, Illinois Valley, and Umpqua Valley. This includes Medford, Ashland, Grants Pass, and Roseburg. In California: The Shasta Valley, Scott Valley, and Klamath River Valleys. This includes Weed, Happy Camp, Mt. Shasta, and Fort Jones. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Extremely hot days, warm overnight lows, and the extended nature of this heat wave may make it especially difficult to get any relief from the heat. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for DeSoto, Hardee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 09:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-08 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: DeSoto; Hardee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Hardee and northeastern DeSoto Counties through 645 PM EDT At 553 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southeast of Wauchula. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sweetwater, Zolfo Springs, Gardner and Brownville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Adams County, WAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for East Slopes Northern Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: East Slopes Northern Cascades; Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Moses Lake Area; Northeast Blue Mountains; Northeast Mountains; Okanogan Highlands; Okanogan Valley; Upper Columbia Basin; Washington Palouse; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s to 106 degrees possible. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat combined with unusually warm overnight temperatures will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses. Conditions will be difficult for residents without air conditioners. Those working or participating in outdoor activities will also be vulnerable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wildfire smoke in the region could alter afternoon temperatures and reduce the risk of extreme heat. The amount of wildfire activity and subsequent smoke in the region may play a role in how hot the temperatures are Thursday and through the weekend.
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Umpqua Basin, Umpqua National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Umpqua Basin; Umpqua National Forest FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR HAINES 6 WITH EXISTING FIRE FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 616 AND 617 * Impacts: Very dry and unstable conditions will support extreme fire behavior. Plume domination is possible with locally-generated erratic and gusty winds. Spotting could be problematic. * Affected areas: The Jack Fire, Skyline Complex and Devils Knob Complex spread across fire weather zones 616 and 617. * Weather: Humidity As low as 15 percent with a Haines 6. Gusty and erratic winds are possible near smoke plumes. Precautionary/preparedness actions A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life- threatening. Check weather.gov/medford for forecast updates and a possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning.
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 20:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-08 23:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: La Paz THE ARROYO AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN LA PAZ COUNTY Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Arroyo and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 15:20:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-08 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 320 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Six Shooter Canyon, Pinal Creek, and Globe. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 15:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-08 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak; Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Pima County through 500 PM MST At 411 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over San Isidro, or 8 miles northeast of Sells, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sells, San Isidro, Kitt Peak, Ali Chukson, Fresnal, Comobabi, South Comobabi, Cababi, Artesia, Rincon and Ali Molina. This includes Route 86 between mile markers 110 and 135. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 20:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-08 23:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: La Paz THE ARROYO AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN LA PAZ COUNTY At 913 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain from earlier thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern La Paz County This includes the following streams and drainages Cunningham Wash, Bouse Wash, and portions of Highway 72.
Chickasaw County, IAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chickasaw, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 05:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chickasaw; Floyd FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN FLOYD AND SOUTHWESTERN CHICKASAW COUNTIES Flood waters continue to recede. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed any remaining road closures.
Waushara County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Waushara, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 16:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-08 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Waushara; Winnebago A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO AND EASTERN WAUSHARA COUNTIES At 433 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Napowan Scout Camp to 6 miles northeast of Redgranite to near Berlin, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Redgranite, Lake Poygan, Napowan Scout Camp, Silver Lake, Pine River, Saxeville, Spring Lake, Lohrville, Orihula and Auroraville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Fremont County, WYweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-09 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF; Salt and Wyoming Ranges, West Zone Bridger Teton NF; West Wind River Mountains, East Zone Bridger Teton NF RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds could cause erratic fire behavior and quick growth of any new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY Fire Zone....288. In West Central WY Fire Zones...414...416. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont. In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette. * WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY: 12 to 20 percent.
Wayne County, ILweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 06:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Wayne FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR WAYNE COUNTY At 605 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in eastern Wayne county. Although the rain is coming to an end, flooding could still be occurring, especially over the northern half of the county. Some additional shower development is possible. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fairfield, Wayne City, Cisne, Jeffersonville, Sims, Mount Erie, Keenes, Johnsonville and Golden Gate. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Fremont County, WYweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Granite, Green, Ferris, Rattlesnake Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 02:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-09 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Granite, Green, Ferris, Rattlesnake Mountains; Lincoln and Uinta Counties, Lower Elevations; Sweetwater County, Rock Springs BLM, Flaming Gorge NRA; Upper Green River Basin, Rock Springs BLM RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds could cause erratic fire behavior and quick growth of any new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY Fire Zone....289. In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279. In West Central WY Fire Zone....278. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta. In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette. * WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY: 10 to 15 percent.
Campbell County, WYweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Crook County Plains, Northern Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-10 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Crook County Plains; Northern Campbell FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FAR NORTHEAST WYOMING AND MUCH OF NORTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA .Very warm and dry weather is expected Tuesday afternoon, with relative humidities dropping to near or below 15 percent. Breezy westerly winds are possible, especially over far northeast Wyoming and across much of northwest South Dakota. The strongest winds look to be across far northwest South Dakota, where gusts to 35 mph are possible. A period of critical fire weather conditions is likely, especially across northwest South Dakota. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314 AND 316 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 314 Northern Campbell and 316 Crook County Plains. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
Wayne County, ILweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 06:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Wayne FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR WAYNE COUNTY At 605 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in eastern Wayne county. Although the rain is coming to an end, flooding could still be occurring, especially over the northern half of the county. Some additional shower development is possible. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fairfield, Wayne City, Cisne, Jeffersonville, Sims, Mount Erie, Keenes, Johnsonville and Golden Gate. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Big Horn County, WYweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Big Horn National Forest, Sheridan County, Casper BLM by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-10 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Big Horn National Forest; Sheridan County, Casper BLM FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS: Low humidities, unseasonably warm temperatures, and strong gusty winds will create erratic fire behavior. * AFFECTED AREA: In North Central WY Fire Zones...274...284. In South Central MT Fire Zones...123...124...125...126...127 128...129. In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131...132. In Southeast MT and Northwest SD Fire Zone...133. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell...Wheatland. In North Central WY...Big Horn...Johnson...Sheridan...Washakie. In Northwest SD...Harding. In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Park...Stillwater Sweet Grass...Yellowstone. In Southeast MT...Carter...Custer...Fallon...Powder River Rosebud...Treasure. In Southwest MT...Gallatin. * WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY: 13 to 18 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs around 90 degrees.
Siskiyou County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Central Siskiyou County, South Central Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County; South Central Siskiyou County; Western Siskiyou County EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon high temperatures of 102 to 112 degrees possible and overnight low temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s. * WHERE...In Oregon: The inland west side valleys including the Rogue Valley, Illinois Valley, and Umpqua Valley. This includes Medford, Ashland, Grants Pass, and Roseburg. In California: The Shasta Valley, Scott Valley, and Klamath River Valleys. This includes Weed, Happy Camp, Mt. Shasta, and Fort Jones. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Extremely hot days, warm overnight lows, and the extended nature of this heat wave may make it especially difficult to get any relief from the heat. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Clay County, ILweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 03:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clay FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CLAY COUNTY At 332 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated additional thunderstorms with heavy rain moving into Clay County. The earlier storms produced 1 to 3 inches of rain in just over an hour near Flora, as well as in northwest Clay County north of Iola. Some locations that will experience flooding include Flora, Louisville, Clay City, Xenia, Bible Grove, Iola, Sailor Springs, Oskaloosa and Hord. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area.

