Flash Flood Watch issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Colorado, south central Colorado and southeast Colorado, including the following areas, Eastern Fremont County,the San Luis Valley, Pikes Peak, Teller County and the Rampart Range and Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet. * From Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * A weather disturbance moving through the monsoon plume will trigger more widespread showers and thunderstorms across the region capable of producing very heavy rainfall on Tuesday. With the ground already saturated from recent rainfall, this will lead to a significant chance for flash flooding, especially for areas with saturated soils and in and near steeper terrain. * Mud flows and rock slides will be possible in and near burn scars and steep terrain. Creeks, streams and normally dry washes may experience rapid flooding with damage to roads possible in and near these drainage ways.alerts.weather.gov
