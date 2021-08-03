Flash Flood Watch issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Eastern Douglas County Foothills; Jackson County; Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon high temperatures of 102 to 112 degrees possible and overnight low temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s. * WHERE...In Oregon: The inland west side valleys including the Rogue Valley, Illinois Valley, and Umpqua Valley. This includes Medford, Ashland, Grants Pass, and Roseburg. In California: The Shasta Valley, Scott Valley, and Klamath River Valleys. This includes Weed, Happy Camp, Mt. Shasta, and Fort Jones. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Extremely hot days, warm overnight lows, and the extended nature of this heat wave may make it especially difficult to get any relief from the heat. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr