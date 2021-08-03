Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

LEADING OFF: Astros sure to hear from fans at Dodger Stadium

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h280r_0bFpX4bw00

A look at what's happening around the majors on Tuesday:

___

NOW HEAR THIS

José Altuve, Carlos Correa and the Astros have been heckled at Yankee Stadium, Cleveland, Phoenix and many other parks, the result of their sign-stealing scheme. Now, they’re about to hear it from the fans who feel Houston cheated them out of the 2017 World Series championship.

For the first time since their swiping scandal was revealed, the Astros will play in front of a crowd at Dodger Stadium when they open a two-game set. Houston won Game 7 of that 2017 Series by beating the Dodgers in LA.

“Our fans have waited a long time to have these guys at our place,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts over the weekend. “And we’ll leave it at that.”

The Astros visited Dodger Stadium last year when crowds weren’t permitted because of the coronavirus pandemic. The ballpark is expected to be packed for these games.

Astros manager Dusty Baker can envision how the Dodgers crowd will greet his AL West leaders.

“Probably not good,” Baker said. “It wasn’t bad here, but I’m sure it’s going to be a lot more hostile when we get to LA.”

Walker Buehler (11-1, 2.19 ERA) starts for the Dodgers against Lance McCullers Jr. (8-2, 3.23). McCullers started that Game 7 against LA in 2017 and was pulled during the third inning in Houston’s 5-1 win.

BELEAGUERED BREWERS

The Brewers are headed for a weekend matchup of first-place teams without All-Star closer Josh Hader in yet another COVID-19 setback for the NL Central leaders.

Hader will miss this week’s series against Pittsburgh, and the left-hander will still be out for three more at home starting Friday against San Francisco.

Hader’s positive COVID-19 test will sideline him for at least 10 days. He joined Milwaukee star outfielder Christian Yelich and relievers Jake Cousins, Jandel Gustave and Hunter Strickland affected by virus concerns.

The Brewers have made moves trying to bolster its bullpen. They added Daniel Norris and John Curtiss at the trading deadline, then acquired John Axford from Toronto on Monday. Axford, who hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2018, set a Milwaukee franchise record with 46 saves in 2011.

SNELL ON THE SPOT

After failing to land Max Scherzer at the trade deadline, San Diego general manager A.J. Preller put left-hander Blake Snell and the rest of the starting rotation on notice, saying the team isn’t going to get where it wants to go unless the starters pitch like they’re capable.

Snell (4-4, 5.44) is scheduled to start at Oakland for the Padres, who are third in the NL West but in control of the second wild-card spot. The 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner who was obtained from Tampa Bay on Dec. 29 has been up and down this year -- mostly down.

Snell lasted only four innings -- a recurring trend -- in losing 10-4 to the A’s at home last week. It was the 11th time in 19 starts he failed to go at least five innings.

“Honestly, I’ve just got to think if I keep pitching this way, the chance we make the playoffs is not going to be there, and I don’t want to go home,” Snell said after his last start. “I feel this, I’m aware of it and I know I need to start owning the zone and getting deep in the game and letting the bullpen rest instead of letting them cover 4-5 innings every time.”

CARDS NEWCOMER

Lefty Jon Lester makes his first start for St. Louis after being acquired last week in a trade with Washington.

The 37-year-old Lester (3-5, 5.02) faces Atlanta left-hander Max Fried (7-7, 4.32) at Busch Stadium. The five-time All-Star has pitched at least five innings in all 13 career starts against the Braves.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
45K+
Followers
57K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Jon Lester
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Lance Mccullers Jr.
Person
Blake Snell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Brewers#Dodger Stadium#La#Nl Central#Padres#Braves#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBNewsweek

Fan Runs Onto Field at Dodger Stadium, Ball Girl Tosses Him Into The Stands

A crosstown baseball battle in the City of Angels turned into a viral moment for a ball girl Sunday afternoon. During the afternoon tilt between the Los Angeles Angels at the Dodgers, a fan ran onto the field at Dodger Stadium and did a pretty good job at evading multiple security personnel who tried to detain him.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros silence Dodgers, fans in series-opening shutout

LOS ANGELES — The Astros are turning animosity into an advantage. Life in other ballparks is brutal. No end to the adversity appears in sight. This is life for baseball’s most loathed team, a title few wish to embrace but even fewer can feed off. Houston is hellbent on doing both. Dodger Stadium delivered an atmosphere more suited for combat than a non-contact sport. The Astros did not acknowledge the abuse. Their only response is the result.
MLBchatsports.com

Astros: Dodgers’ fan cross the line once again

(Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images) Jose Altuve’s batting practice consisted of home runs, boos and fans throwing balls at players. The Houston Astros entered an expected hostile crowd at Dodger Stadium to thousands of angry Los Angeles Dodgers fans, as expected. Any fan would be mad about their favorite team losing the World Series to a team caught cheating during the regular season, even if said team didn’t cheat in postseason.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Freeway Series Game Preview: AJ Pollock, Cody Bellinger In Lineup

The Los Angeles Dodgers recovered from squandering an early lead by coming up with what had been elusive runs late in games, and now look to take the Freeway Series rubber match from the L.A. Angels. Walker Buehler is on the mound as he tries to bounce back from what...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Astros prepare for unwelcome greeting by Dodgers, fans

Two of the best teams in baseball will meet Tuesday in a potential World Series preview, and the subplot figures to carry at least as much intrigue, if not more. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros will match up for a second consecutive season since the Astros' 2017 cheating scandal was unearthed, although games Tuesday and Wednesday at Los Angeles will have a far different feel than the meetings in 2020 possessed.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Houston Astros: Prepare to feel the hate from Dodger fans

The moment the 2021 MLB regular season schedule was released back in September 2020, Dodgers fans have had these two days circled on the calendar for months now. The Houston Astros will return to Dodger Stadium, the place where they won their now-controversial 2017 World Series championship. After two years,...
MLBwiproud.com

Dodgers’ home-field advantage: Angels’ Shohai Ohtani takes a break

Shohei Ohtani made a brief appearance Friday in the opener of a three-game road series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and it figures to be more of the same for the remainder of the weekend for the Angels’ two-way star. Ohtani leads the major leagues with 37 home runs, but...
MLBMLB

Astros-Dodgers with fans? Let's talk about it

The Astros and Dodgers will meet at Chavez Ravine for a two-game series beginning Tuesday, an Interleague matchup that carries plenty of intrigue. Between past issues that have created tension between these two teams, to Max Scherzer’s pending Dodgers debut on Wednesday, there are myriad reasons to tune in. MLB.com beat reporters Brian McTaggart and Juan Toribio gathered to discuss all the angles.
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros' return to L.A. met with hostile reception from Dodgers fans

LOS ANGELES — Before a crowd arrived to torment the visitors, Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy grabbed a bat in the third-base dugout. A few teammates stood around the batting cage while taking early batting practice. Quiet enveloped Dodger Stadium for what felt like the only time Tuesday night. “Curveball,”...
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Snell expected to start for San Diego against Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks (35-77, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (63-49, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (6-6, 4.57 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) Padres: Blake Snell (5-4, 5.24 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 111 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -199, Diamondbacks +169; over/under is 8...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

How will the Astros’ lineup look with Bregman and Gurriel active?

After a miserable weekend in terms of losing ground on the AL West lead (two games ahead of Oakland), the Houston Astros dropped their third game of a four-game series to the rebuilding Minnesota Twins. The bullpen has exceeded expectations compared to the struggling rotation, while certain position players have had days off or have been bit by the injury bug.
MLBthecomeback.com

Ball girl wrecks fan on the field at Dodger Stadium, receives lengthy ovation

Fans on the field are usually fairly harmless, although there are exceptions. They’re almost always idiots and/or clout chasers, though, and they’re certainly disruptive. Today, one guy led most of Dodger Stadium security on a chase across the field, and none of them seemed likely to catch him before he made an escape into the stands or another pivot back onto the field of play.
NFLAOL Corp

Idiot on the field at Dodger Stadium gets laid out by ball girl

Idiots on the field are a rare breed, but there is still some diversity among them. Some have a destination in mind. Some just want a hug. Some have a plan for a gambling windfall they immediately self-sabotaged. One thing many of them have in common, though, is a rough end at the hands of security guards. Or, in this case, a ball girl.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Al Michaels’ Appearance

Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels made quite the appearance on Sunday Night Baseball this weekend. Michaels, who calls games for NBC, appeared on the Sunday Night Baseball telecast, featuring a game between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs. During his appearance, Michaels told some awesome stories. Michaels remembered a game...

Comments / 0

Community Policy