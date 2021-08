HOUSTON (CW39) – The Texas Education Agency has released guidelines for the upcoming school year. The TEA says it’s working with the Office of the Governor, Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to coordinate and plan the state’s response to COVID-19. The new guidance addresses wearing face masks, which cannot be required by school systems. It also addresses what actions to take if someone with the virus has been in a school, students who have covid-19 and students who are in close contacts. The following is the TEA’s implementation of the guidance: